Hollywood Park City Council Still Seeking Storage Space Solution, Finalizing Pool Rules

Storage space at the Voigt Park Community Center and new rules for using the park’s pool are at the center of two issues that the Hollywood Park City Council has addressed in recent meetings. (Courtesy of Google Streets)

Hollywood Park officials hope to meet in December to approve a final deal with two local civic groups for the rental of storage space at the Voigt Park complex.

The city is also finalizing rules that local leaders hope will deter unruly behavior around the city pool at Voigt Park.

The city council plans to have a special meeting at 6 p.m. December 7. There, they will be briefed on efforts to reach an official pact whereby the city could continue to officially let the Hollywood Park Community Association and the young people of Hollywood Park Hammerheads swim. the team rents storage space at the Voigt Center, which is located next to the municipal swimming pool.

Local officials spent at least a year trying to develop a deal with the two organizations. The city-led initiative that has become a source of heated debate for many community members over the months.

When council met in October, it focused on a draft lease drafted by City Attorney Ryan Henry. But at the November 16 meeting, board members were faced with several agenda items regarding the lease efforts.

Mayor Oscar Villarreal, who has received criticism from some residents for his handling of the problem, reiterated at the November meeting that the city only wants to ensure taxpayer protection by insuring both groups, by signing a formal lease. and accepting a rental cost. storage space on city property.

So far, neither group has entered into a lease or paid for the current storage space. Villarreal said he offered the two groups the option of having a storage shed on land near the community center and swimming pool.

My obligation is to take care of the city of debts, he added.

But neither group has signed a potential deal. According to Board Member Debbie Trueman, based on conversations with HPCA officials, the association could not afford to be insured for the Voigt Center storage space that was recently offered to it.

I think that’s what made the shed desirable for [HPCA] because they don’t need to have insurance on it, Trueman said.

Responding to a question from board member Glenna Pearce, Henry said it was legal for an independent group not to be insured while permanently leasing space on city property.

However, Henry said an uninsured tenant may pose a risk to the city’s insurance rates for the public property he maintains.

HPCA retained the services of attorney Steve Treu, a resident of Hollywood Park and a former member of city council. He told the board that he worked for the association on a voluntary basis.

Treu said he could work with Henry and help bring HPCA and swim team representatives to negotiate for a final deal. He also said a settlement was overdue given some of the tensions local leaders and residents felt around the issue.

Well come up with a setting where everyone is on the same page, Treu said, asking for more time. I think it got a little out of hand.

Board member Delaine Hall said she was ready to vote on a lease on November 16, adding that she felt both organizations had options and enough time to make a choice.

Were here to run the city and make decisions, she said.

Pearce said she wanted to make sure Treu, Henry and the two organizations discuss all options before reaching a formal pact to pass on to the board.

Treu assured the whole board that all relevant information would be dealt with during the negotiations and that it was vital for all parties to end the debate.

This organization is so important to the city, Treu said of HPCA. You cannot lose sight of this. Were in the same boat. We have to work together. We don’t need to argue anymore.

Also at the November 16 meeting, the council by consent approved the modification of the city ordinance code to strengthen the rules for users of the Voigt Park swimming pool.

Visitors to the pool must wear bracelets at all times. In addition, it will be prohibited to smoke, vape and consume alcohol immediately around the pool.

Municipal secretary Patrick Aten confirmed Community impact journal that city staff will later recommend to council permission to spend the money and hire an unarmed security guard to deal with unruly guests.

[The guard] will help monitor the pool and enforce the new rules, Aten said.