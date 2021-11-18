Entertainment
MacOS and iOS embark on Apple DIY to roll out self-service repair in 2022
Hello and welcome to the Daily Crunch on November 17, 2021! The tech world was in turmoil today with news that a crypto startup was buying the naming rights to a stadium that previously bore the name of an office supplies company. You can read this as the crypto getting mature or 2021 losing the plot. Either way, we have a lot to say!
The Top 3 TechCrunch
Apple now lets you repair your own gadgets: Were surprised but delighted to hear that Apple has announced a new program designed to allow users to perform routine repairs on devices at home. It’s called Self Service Repair, and frankly, it’s a little strange to digest such friendly news from a mega-corporation.
Waymo expands its freight partnership: Considering how nice it would be to live in a world where cars drive us instead of the other way around, I’m very attentive to news of all kinds on autonomous driving. So today’s update that UPS and Waymo Alphabets Division are expanding their partnership was totally for me.
Braze, UserTesting goes public: There was of them Unicorn IPO today. Braze, a customer engagement software company, and UserTesting, which does what it says on the tin. TechCrunch dug into their respective IPO prices and economics to celebrate. We also met with the CEO of Brazes, but we’ll talk about that later.
Startups / VC
Before entering Start news, let’s talk about some unicorns. Instacarts’ growth rate would slow down, resulting in TechCrunch wonders if its competitors are eating away at its market share. Instacart, which is worth tens of billions of dollars, is an obvious candidate for the IPO in 2022.
Tech company is making money on the outside: “ Depending on where you are in the world today, going out can feel like a lark or a sheer chore. But it doesn’t matter, because helping people out is booming. AllTrails just cashed in $ 150 million for its work to help walkers, bikers and hikers get out and, finally, get around.
Niche neobanks continue to raise: Building a neobank that listens to one part of the population or another is an increasingly popular activity. The bottom line is that the creation of a basic banking service is not this hard in 2021, given the number of parts on the market. This means that we can have more – and more specific – digital banks. For example, Jiko is teaming up with Euphoria, a tech suite for the transgender community that helps ease the challenges associated with gender transition, to launch a banking app called Bliss. I dig it.
DiviGas raises $ 3.6M to clean up hydrogen production: With a new hydrogen diversion method to its credit, DiviGas claims to have raised funds to meet customer demand for its hollow fiber polymer membrane technology. Keep an eye out for this company in case it really solves a noticeable technical issue.
Overwolf is raising huge capital to help you create in-game content: If you play a game that has a serious modding community, you know that not only the big studios can do some neat gaming stuff. Ordinary people can too. Overwolf, which wants to help individuals make items for games, has just raised $ 75 million for its work. The company’s turn is a gamble on the game – and the creators themselves.
The group that builds the Anoma protocol raises $ 26 million: Ignoring all the technical details, the Anoma protocol will launch in about a year and will allow individuals to trade digital assets without using money as a middleman. It’s a long way off, but the tech looks pretty cool.
Monarch is crowned with a second round of funding in less than a year: It turns out that the market for autonomous electric farm tractors is booming. Monarch raised $ 20 million earlier this year and just added another $ 61 million to its accounts. With a labor shortage, the company may have found the perfect time for its four-wheeler creation.
4 strategies to define market take rates
Image credits: Image source (Opens in a new window) / Getty Images
Founders of e-commerce platforms may be tempted to set transaction fees a little higher than they originally anticipated, but greed is not always good.
Raising catch rates by a point or two could increase the earliest incomes when they are needed most, but there is an opportunity cost, because “a higher catch rate usually results in a decrease in the volume of. transactions, ”according to angel investor and product manager Tanay Jaipuria.
Take rates should directly reflect the stage of your business, he advises, as platforms with higher rates see lower transaction volumes. To find out how different companies are using this leverage, Jaipura studied the acceptance rates of more than 25 marketplaces, including Apple, Shutterstock and OpenSea.
“It’s important for the founders to remember that the goal is not to maximize the rate of utilization of the platform,” he said.
(TechCrunch + is our membership program, which helps startup founders and teams get ahead.)
Big Tech Inc.
Instagram will close threads: ‘ Meta launched Threads after killing Direct, the previous standalone Instagram messaging app. Now Threads is heading for the grave. Maybe Meta is striving to be a little more like Google in its ability to shake up existing email products.
Spotify takes paid podcasts around the world: Music giant Spotify’s efforts to bring paid subscriptions to the podcast world took a new step today with the European company announcing it is bringing the tool to the world. I’m not sure if paid shows are going to spread, but the last time I checked my TechCrunch deal isn’t providing me with a cut in Equity earnings, so don’t expect us to jump on board. so early.
The UK has questions about how Apple and Google determine the age rating of apps: Lately, it’s hard to find a week when America’s tech giants aren’t in some sort of European hot water. Maybe they should take a trip to Bath to sort out their issues. Just kidding, but this time the UK looks really quite curious.
What if Amazon made an Echo, but HUGE? Well, it is. And you can buy the gigantic Show 15 with its nearly 16-inch screen for the holidays. I don’t know why you would want to give Amazon a same bigger screen with which to harass you with toothpaste ads, but here we are.
