The two Indian poems of Vir Das: Politician, Bollywood react | Latest India News

Actor-comedian Vir Das found himself in hot water after police complaints were filed against him in Delhi and Mumbai for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the nation in his video I’m from two Indies .

Das quickly released an explanation saying his comments were not intended to insult the country and urged his supporters not to fall for the edited snippets of the video circulating on social media.

Support for the satirist is divided in political circles, with Congressman Shashi Tharoor announcing that Das has stood up and has spoken on behalf of millions of people.

A comedian who knows the true meaning of ‘standing’ is not physical but moral – @thevirdas spoke for millions in this 6 minute version of the two Indies he is from and defends, tweeted Tharoor on Tuesday. However, Congressman Abhishek Manu Singhvi did not share Tharoors’ sentiments and criticized him for “vilifying the nation”.

A comedian who knows the true meaning of the term “stand up” is not physical but moral – @thevirdas spoke for millions of people in this 6-minute version of the two Indies he comes from and defends. https://t.co/94h4SnyZhX

“It’s a joke, but it’s just not funny.” Brilliant. – Shashi Tharoor (to ShashiTharoor) November 16, 2021

Trinamool congressman Mohua Maitra and top congress leader Kapil Sibal have also shown their support for Das. Sibal supported the actor’s monologue on Two Indians, stating that the existence of two Indies cannot be in doubt. Just that we don’t want an Indian to tell the world about it. We are intolerant and hypocritical. “

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who tends to be vocal on all topical issues, didn’t miss the opportunity to speak about Winston Churchill, drawing a comparison between Das and the former British Prime Minister.

“He blamed Indian libido / fertility for the millions of starvation deaths … Such creative work targeting an entire race is mild terrorism … strict action must be taken against such criminals.” , wrote Ranaut on Instagram. However, actors Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta supported Das.

Das, while performing at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, spoke of topical issues such as farmer protests, rapes, India’s response to Covid-19, stating that “it ‘ is a joke, but it’s just not funny. “