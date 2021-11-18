Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spending their birthday together, are definitely boning!

When news of a possible Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson relationship began to circulate, the rumors seemed almost too perfect to be true.

Davidson, as you probably know, has long enjoyed a reputation as one of Hollywood’s greatest women, and when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live Social media jokes that she was the next to fall for her were frequent last month.

But sometimes events turn out exactly as everyone expected.

And that’s how you end up with something like a Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson romance – a situation so predictable it’s surprising.

When Kim and Pete were spotted having dinner on Staten Island, onlookers said they appeared to be keeping their date low.

(Although it was later revealed that a film crew for Kim’s new Hulu reality series was on site.)

Now, however, it looks like these two don’t care if the whole world knows they’re having sex!

Pete turned 28 on Tuesday and, unsurprisingly, celebrated with Kim by his side.

The rest of Pete’s entourage for the evening was a bit more unexpected with Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav completing the group.

According to TMZ, the festivities appear to have taken place at Kris’ house in Palm Springs.

And based on the photos, it looks like the party was a fairly uncrowded affair.

As for the eccentric guest list, Pete is a huge hip hop fan, and many believe Kim and Kris decided to surprise him with an appearance by Flav.

The only known photos of the event are from Flavor’s Instagram page, and it looks like the rapper had as much fun as the birthday boy, if not more!

“Celebrate my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday with captions,” Flav captioned the photo above.

“Pete, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for… that looks really good on you… happy birthday.”

Needless to say, this is a major moment for a hip hop chef like Pete.

The downside, of course, is that one of the game’s greatest rappers would have a big grudge against Davidson, and those photos probably didn’t help.

As we previously reported, insiders say Kanye West is pissed off by Kim-Pete’s situation.

In fact, West says he’s been trying to win Kim back these days, and insiders say the sudden desperation to save his marriage was fueled by his jealousy over his flirtations with Pete.

Unfortunately for Kanye, it seems the situation has progressed far beyond flirting.

Of course, spending your birthday with someone doesn’t necessarily mean you’re dating them, but there is more going on here than the importance of Tuesday’s date.

SNL season is in full swing, which means Pete had to take a cross country flight to spend his big day with Kim.

And as a 41-year-old businesswoman and mother of four studying to be a lawyer, Kim probably doesn’t go out on a Tuesday for just anyone.

So Kanye might want to start coming to terms with the situation now, as it looks like these two really are one thing.