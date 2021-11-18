Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about his role in Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared the trailer for his upcoming upcoming Chhorii, which is also his first solo project. As can be seen in the trailer, the actress takes on the role of a pregnant woman, trying to protect her child from evil spirits in a remote village.

To be in tune with the unconscious protagonist of Chhorii, Nushrratt avoided watching the Marathi version of the film and made the conscious decision not to read the full script for the film first. The actress wanted to discover the twists and turns of the story with her character, thus offering an honest portrait.

Speaking to a major newspaper, the actress reveals, “I didn’t see the original film. It was also a conscious decision not to read Chhorii’s full script.”

She adds: “I didn’t go to acting school, I learned on the job. So I decided to try a new way of approaching the film. Not knowing what was to come, I was as vulnerable and ill-prepared as Sakshi [her character] was. I didn’t want to anticipate the [proceedings]. Survive in a situation that [she] has no control over brands [my character] feel both vulnerable and strong. She feels responsible for her child. It exhausted me so much that I cracked up twice on set. I was crying on the ground. The team couldn’t control me, so they just let me dump it all. “

Chhorii was directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma. It is written by Vishal Furia, Vishal Kapoor, and will be released on November 26 on a leading OTT platform.