Welcome to the next chapter of Jon Bernthals

At the end of this year, Jon bernthal will have starred in five films released in 2021, acting in front of people like Angelina Jolie, Will Smith, and Sandra bullock while enjoying the best reviews of his career. It won’t even be the first time he’s pulled off such a feat: he claimed the same number of movie credits in 2017, which too included the first season of Netflixs The punisher, a revolutionary project for the actor in which he played the titular anti-hero. This is how it becomes clear as our conversation progresses, Bernthal is working that she likes what he does, and he likes to do a lot.

The classically trained Bernthal, who studied at the Moscow Art Theater School and often prepares for method acting roles, has mixed two types of Hollywood careers for years. He went from genre work to TV that built his profile (The living dead, the punisher) and character acting jobs in movies directed by everyone from Martin scorsese (the wolf of Wall Street) To Denis Villeneuve (Hitman) To Steve mcqueen (Widows). Beyond 2021, it’s hell David Simonthe new miniseries We own this city, big title Lena Dunhamnext movie, Pointed stick, and produce and play in an adaptation of Paul schraders American gigolo for Showtime.

So it seems rather strange that this interview opportunity is limited to one project. Corn King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Greens biopic of Richard williamsfather to Venus and Serenalooks like another one of those defining moments for Bernthal. He plays Rick Macci, the tennis coach hired by Richard (Will Smith) to help ease his daughters’ path to stardom. A gentle, goofy, and brilliantly skilled man, Rick is not the kind of guy one would expect to be portrayed by Bernthal, who is still often referred to as a badass. But in his incredibly endearing and subtly transformative performance, the actor wins you over quickly and completely.

As such, for the first time Oscar buzz is behind Bernthalsmack in the midst of a period that appears to be a major milestone in his career. It’s been a lot, man, he says of that moment. But I’m no less hungry than when I started.

Vanity Fair: You really went after this part in King Richard, law? Did you audition, put yourself on tape, all that?

Jon Bernthal: I did. When I met Rei Green, the director of the film, we connected immediately. Both were former college athletes. We both have young families. Sport was an integral part of our lives. We were both constantly outdoing ourselves with sports metaphors for this industry and for the process of creating this kind of work. [Laughs] He was also honest with me from the start. I told him I really wanted to do this, and he said, listen, man, you weigh about 30 pounds too much and you’re not what he knew about me, he didn’t really see it, but he dug the idea i said i wanted to fight for this and go for it.

What told you about it that way? Why did you want to fight for this?

He taps into things that are really, really personal and really, really important. Being a dad and believing in the power of family, the power of faith and the power of athletics and how that can be such a great metaphor for life. I just like it about this script. And then, understanding the sporting aspect and the emotion between parenthood and child rearing and how it goes in sport, that was so important to Rei, and I knew I had to be a part of it.

You are known as a Method actor, and I saw this on King Richard, you have become an avid tennis player.

This is a great advantage for this job. Whatever role is sought, we really learn to train ourselves for this profession and this profession. I played sports all my life, but I hadn’t played tennis. But just in my small hometown of Ojai, there’s this amazing tennis center called the Weil Tennis Academy, which looks a lot like Rick Maccis. It is one of the best academies. Real credit to Rei and Warner Brothers, they wanted to master tennis well so they made it easy for me to take lessons for three to six hours a day, every day, both in training and tennis, but also in training and coaching and understanding the coaching vocabulary: how to do exercises, how to eat. In fact, they let me coach one of their players. I called her the champion; a top 20 junior in the country. I was able to train her and work with her every day as Rick Macci. She got involved in my crazy project as a method actor. [Laughs]

This is how you always love to work, but is it any different from playing a real person, especially one you might meet? Did you speak with the real Rick Macci?