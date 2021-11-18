Discounted admission buttons available for ‘First Night’ celebration





The admission buttons for the Ocean City First Night Celebration are on sale now. A $ 5 discount for those who buy early will only be available until Tuesday, November 30. The buttons are on sale for $ 15. The price drops to $ 20 on December 1. Buy them online at firstnightocnj.com or by calling 609-399-6111. They are also available for purchase: At the City Hall Visitor Center at 861 Asbury Avenue (9th Street Entrance): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. At the Roy Gillian Visitor Center (9th Street Pier): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The popular alcohol-free New Years Eve celebration features over 70 entertainment programs at 20 different locations in Ocean City from 4:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. A fireworks display rings for the New Year at midnight. The headliner of First Night 2022 is the Grammy-winning group Tavares. Tavares’ top hits include, It Only Takes A Minute, “” Heaven Must Miss An Angel, “” Don’t Take The Music Away, and “More Than a Woman.” Kids will love Grammy-nominated children’s artist Tim Kubart, who will be joined on stage for an interactive performance by his band, the Space Cadets. Rides at Wonderland Pier will return this year, and other returning favorites include the Ice Rink, Inflatables, Harlem Wizards, Dan Cain Mentalist, Karaoke Night, Magician Chad Juros, Country Line Dance Experience, and the Legacy Band. . The Ocean City Arts Center will join in the fun this year with a social music listening activity called Hear Here! This will make the Ocean City Community Center a special place for activities with events under one roof at the Free Public Library, Aquatic and Fitness Center, Historical Museum, Library Atrium and Center for the elderly. The celebration will continue on New Years Day with the First Day 5K Boardwalk Race, the first annual Dive in the Frozen Ocean, and the First Day Shopping Extravaganza. Registrations are open for the first day 5K at ocnj.recdesk.com. For more information and calendar updates, visit firstnightocnj.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ocnjdaily.com/discounted-admission-buttons-available-first-night-celebration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos