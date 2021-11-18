Windows Productions announces its film list for 2022





One of India’s most famous production houses and the pride of Bengal cinema, Windows, has announced their upcoming release list for next year. With an interesting lineup of four films on the big screen in 2022, Windows boasts of a content-rich presentation for the coming year. Beginning the year with the release of Jisshu Sengupta star “Baba, Baby O” on February 4, Windows is moving forward with Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta’s latest association with production house, “Belashuru”, which is also a tribute to the deceased veterans by the directors. Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. In the second half, we witness the release of ‘Lokkhichhele’, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, on June 17th. The film toured many international film festivals. The year for Windows is set to end on a high note with the release of Nandita-Shiboprosad’s 2018 blockbuster sequel – Haami 2 – on December 23. Speaking of releases, Windows co-founder Shiboprosad shares: “It has been a rough time during the pandemic with theaters across the country long closed. Now that the screens are reopening, we are happy to announce the highly anticipated release of four films that we shot and completed during the hiatus. “Lokkhichhele” and “Baba Baby O” are doing a lot of chatter through film festivals even before release and we are now eager to present our hard work to the public. “ Windows by Nandita and Shiboprosad is featured among the nation’s top-grossing production houses, boasting a string of successful releases over the years, known for their hard-hitting content that has carved out a place for itself in audiences’ hearts.

