The Vir Das comic strip under fire from Hindu nationalists because of two jabs in India | Arts and culture news





The comedian and actor forced to defend himself after being accused of insulting the country during a performance in the United States.

An Indian comedian and actor has been forced to defend himself against online accusations of insulting the country after performing a monologue from Two Indies in the United States. Vir Das, 42, is one of India’s top satirical performers, known for his cutting-edge views on the rise of Hindu nationalist forces in the country. Critics say intolerance against minority communities, mainly Muslims, has intensified in India since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and freedom of expression is threatened in the largest democracy of the world. I’m from an India where we worship women during the day and violin collectively at night, Das said in a crowded Washington, DC venue on his current world tour. pic.twitter.com/1xwR4Qp5Fw Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 16, 2021 In an almost seven-minute video posted on Monday, he covered issues ranging from air pollution, journalism and Modis’ coronavirus relief efforts to cricket. I come from an India where we bleed blue every time we play green, he said, referring to the sports uniforms of his country and his big rival Pakistan. But every time we lose against green, we suddenly turn orange. Orange refers to muscular Hindu nationalism, often symbolized by the color saffron. I’m from an India that’s going to watch this and know there’s a gigantic joke. It’s not funny, he said. Shortly after Das posted the video to social media, users accused him of insulting India on the world stage, and at least two police complaints were filed against him. Leading Indian actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Das, calling the video mild terrorism and writing on Instagram: Strict action should be taken against these criminals. Das took to Twitter insisting the video was a satire on the duality of two separate Indies doing different things. As any nation has light and darkness, good and evil in it, he posted. The backlash against Das is not the first time that an Indian comic has been criticized by right-wing Hindu groups and activists. Comedian Munawar Faruqui was jailed for more than a month after being accused of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. This month, he canceled three shows in Mumbai after a right-wing Hindu group threatened to set the venue on fire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/17/india-comedian-vir-das-hindu-nationalists-two-indias-joke

