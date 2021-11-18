Annoying snobs were part of the fun: Paul McCartney and more on the Beatles rooftop farewell | Documentary

IIt was lunchtime on a cold Thursday in January 1969. After weeks of rehearsals and sometimes difficult recordings, The Beatles and their new songs finally collide spectacularly with the outside world. The occasion is now fixed in their iconography. On January 30 on the roof of 3 Savile Row, the London headquarters of their Apple company, the four musicians joined by American keyboardist Billy Preston performed five songs: Get Back (three times), Dont Let Me Down (twice), Ive Got a Feeling (ditto), Dig a Pony and One After 909. They performed with a tightness and confidence that belied the last-minute nature of events, while a sense of urgency and drama was provided by two. police, determined to shut everything down.

This magical performance forms the finale of Get Back, Peter Jackson’s new three-part documentary series about The Beatles. Neither the band nor the people looking up and down the roof know this will be their last live performance. But for the viewer, this knowledge makes everything more compelling.

I think it’s a bit of an imposition to disrupt absolutely all business in this area, the Apple Corps rooftop gig. Photograph: Ethan A Russell / Apple Corps Ltd

What happened that day shines a light on one of the themes of Get Backs, something that is often overlooked: the bands’ fascinating relationships with their audiences and the general public. Downstairs, in the streets dominated by the elegant facade of the Royal Academy, a large crowd gathered, and their opinions were sampled by film crews who asked the simplest vox pop question: do you know what music are you listening to? Do you like the music you listen to ?; Do you normally like to listen to The Beatles?

Among other things, the resulting footage used in the original 1970 documentary Let It Be, and now recut by Jackson, proves the Beatles could still eliminate age and class biases. This is shown by the responses of a group of businessmen who gather in the doorway of 2 Savile Row. That kind of music is out of place, it’s quite nice, says a man whose slicked back hair, tortoiseshell-rimmed glasses and double-breasted overcoat make him look like a character from a sitcom. from the late sixties. But I think it’s a bit of an imposition to disrupt absolutely all business in this area. A man next to him is asked if he likes Beatles music. In the right environment, he fights back. But certainly not now.

When I ask Paul McCartney about these scenes, he mentions a sequence from the Beatles’ first film, A Hard Days Night of 1964. The four are pictured facing a bowler-hat commuter who objects to sharing space with them in a train compartment. He responds to Ringo Starr over the blaring music of a radio with a phrase that, at the time, was commonplace: I fought for your kind.

There’s always the guy in the bowler hat who hates what you do, says McCartney. He’s never going to like it, and he thinks you offend his sensitivity. But you have to remember, as we always have, there are the people who work for this guy. There are young secretaries, young people in the office, or shopkeepers or housekeepers. These are the people who love us. Also, a lot of bosses too. We always knew there was the establishment, then there were the workers. And we were the workers. The workers tended to have us and understand what we were doing. And sometimes you would get the kind of snob who would get angry. In a way, that was part of the fun.

The workers tended to get us the Let It Be pops with people in the streets below the gig, which Jackson cut out for Get Back. Composite: Apple Films Ltd

Overall, the number of people with positive opinions about rooftop performance outnumbered detractors, proving the Beatles had almost universal appeal, from women in their twenties to a passing taxi driver (est (this their new record? Oh, great! I’m totally in favor of this one) and the man in the trilby hat who comes up with the opinion that The Beatles are real good people. The reach of the bands, it seemed, was formidable, and to some extent it had happened on purpose.

As McCartney has pointed out in the past, the first series of singles Love Me Do, Please Please Me, From Me to You, She Loves You had deliberately used personal pronouns, to maximize their popular resonance. Later, songs by McCartney like Eleanor Rigby, Penny Lane and Shes Leaving Home brilliantly mixed the everyday with the poetic. In the case of John Lennons, even his most surreal images often have their origin in the ordinary: newspaper taxis, 4,000 holes in Blackburn, Lancashire, I Am the Walruss stupid bloody Tuesday and smothering smokers. The brief detour into avant-garde cinema that they titled Magical Mystery Tour, let’s not forget, centered around a coach trip through Devon and Cornwall. Whatever they did, they never really lost the quality we now know as relatable.

Their work in early 1969, by the way, was in part based on a very relevant idea. When they started working at Twickenham Film Studios, their goal was to go back to their roots and reconnect with their audiences. The starting point for the rehearsals and recording sessions that would produce the album and film titled Let It Be was a plan to globally televise their first performance in front of a crowd since 1966.

Relatable stars John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison in A Hard Days Night. Photograph: Photo 12 / Alamy

It took long conversations about who their audience was now and how they might be brought together. The director of the film, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, has said that they should kind of star in front of the whole world. Among the ideas they considered was a performance in a Roman amphitheater in Libya, staged in front of a kind of microcosm of humanity. (Not without reason, Starr was worried that every time we did something it would get really great.)

Could they organize an event that somehow represented their global appeal? By the summer of 1967, they had achieved something like this, playing All You Need Is Love to a global TV audience of at least 400 million people, thanks to new satellite broadcasting technology. In September 1968, Lindsay-Hogg had led the promotional video for Hey Jude which featured a multiracial cast of around 300 extras (We wanted a mix, which would look like the world of England at the time, he later said).

This time, however, George Harrison’s dislike of returning to the stage, which led to his temporary walkout, meant that all ambitious plans soon turned out to be in vain. Blowing up their music in central London without warning on a cold January day was a last-minute compromise, but attracting a crowd of all ages it made about the same point.

And so to a slightly smaller aspect of the 50-year-old Let It Be / Get Back saga. In addition to the new CD and vinyl editions of Let It Be, the Jacksons series comes with a Get Back book which, like the films, tells a much more nuanced and complicated story than the conventional wisdom of the sessions as a time of conflict. unending. It features stunning footage of Linda McCartney and Let It Bes set photographer Ethan Russell, and 120-hour transcriptions of Beatles conversations that, it always amazes me to say, I was commissioned to edit. With that work done, Apple reached out to my colleague John Domokos and myself with an idea: given the centrality of vox pops in some 1969 footage, as well as our Guardian Anywhere But Westminster video series, could we do a short film about the Beatles, their 21st century audiences and London?

We spent time in and around Savile Row and the West End, putting necklaces on the audience, pointing fingers at rooftops and asking pretty much the same questions that were asked in 1969. This time, no one ‘was contemptuous or snobbish, and 99% of our respondents responded to the idea of ​​anyone trying to stop the last Beatles concert with a disbelieving laugh. We caught up with a hip-hop enthusiast who talked about learning The Beatles through other artists sampling their music, and a man whose 24-year-old daughter had just completed a cover of Eight Days a Week and the upload. Young people still love them, he marveled. From a passerby, we got a factual summary of what we were trying to come up with: Nobody likes the Beatles. Everyone at some point has a memory of one of his songs. They are therefore part of our collective culture.

The best example of this is the Thayer family from Somerset, who we later met outside Abbey Road Studios, remaking the famous cover art for the album of the same name. Papa Tom led his children Lois, Evie and Jude (named after the song) through the zebra crossing, while mum Esther took the picture. High fives ensued. And there, once again, reigned the magic of The Beatles: a very ordinary part of the British cityscape, once again in awe of the most truly universal pop group in history.