Entertainment
Entertainment district project meets resistance | New
A group of downtown Bowling Green business owners is voicing opposition to the city’s plan to establish an entertainment district that allows open transportation of alcohol to designated outdoor areas at set times.
The names of owners and managers of 16 downtown businesses were attached to a letter sent to the Daily News detailing a number of disagreements with those neighborhoods.
The letter claims that the open transport of alcohol would lead to an influx of garbage, the degradation of the downtown square and an increase in drunken crime and vandalism.
The Daily News recently reported that Bowling Green Town Commissioners gave the green light to an effort to study a local district during their planning retreat in January.
Neighborhoods were made possible by state law enacted in 2016 allowing municipalities to create entertainment destination hubs. Cities like Owensboro, Newport, Covington and Paducah have since established such neighborhoods in order to stimulate tourism and economic development in downtown areas.
Bowling Green officials met with downtown stakeholders and researched what other cities have done to prepare local guidelines.
However, some of the business owners mentioned in the letter said they had not been consulted.
The beginning of the letter, written by Duncan McKenzie and Micah Rigdon, co-owners of Donnas Bar, read:
As members of the downtown community, who are directly affected by the Entertainment District, we are a little shocked, saddened and frustrated that with little to no conversation with us the Entertainment District has been approved.
It seems a bit insulting that we weren’t included in the invitation-only meeting, where it appears a small group of companies were selected for their support of the idea. Most of the signatories of this letter had no contact with a single member of the town, and were unaware of the motion until it was mentioned in the Daily News article.
The letter later said: We have nothing against social events that bring business downtown, but there is a consensus that allowing alcohol outside in such a large area would result in higher costs. for businesses as well as for taxpayers.
Owners and managers of Morris Jewelry, Birth BG, Melodies & Memories, Baked, Little Fox Bakery, The Hearth Room, Cliffs of Moher, Hot Mess Mama Boutique, Tidballs, Dublins Irish Pub, Fountain Square Emporium, The Office, Candle Makers on the Square, Classic Cuts & Shave and Barbara Stewart Interiors also signed the letter.
Rigdon told the Daily News that the letter was written after he said many businesses had been overlooked in the city’s conversations with downtown owners.
As bar owners, we were amazed that we weren’t invited to this closed-door, invitation-only meeting, said Rigdon. There are so many problems. So much has not yet been thought through enough. We just are not in a position, as a city or with our infrastructure, to handle something like that. I don’t see how small downtown businesses will actually benefit.
Once I started talking about the few of us who were initially involved in this conversation, that’s when we wanted to publicly state that we weren’t considered when it was going to be us. affect directly, said Rigdon. For them, to assume that we would automatically agree with this is ignorant.
City manager Jeff Meisel said he was surprised to hear about opposition to the new neighborhood. He said the owners of several downtown restaurants and shops had been consulted on the matter.
We met a lot of downtown businesses several weeks ago, and many were on board, Meisel said. Looks like we have to call another meeting and let them voice their opinions. I encourage them to come back to us. Maybe we missed some people we didn’t know. We have to work on it.
It’s something that we don’t try to push down people’s throats, he said. It is not our intention to exclude anyone. We want positive and negative reviews. It looks like we need another stakeholder meeting.
Meisel said the city is still in the planning and research phase to add an entertainment district, and possible issues with open licensed alcohol transport are still under investigation.
We’re still studying the rules of an entertainment district under the… Kentucky code, ”Meisel said. At this point we are still trying to determine the appropriate days or nights. We try to do our homework and do the best we can with it. We have to look at this from what can be applied.
However, Alison Taylor, co-owner of Little Fox Bakery, still insists the idea would be negative for Bowling Green.
The general consensus with many downtown business owners is that this is not a well thought out plan, Taylor said. There is a large amount of vandalism and trash that we have to deal with after a night out at a bar. A few businesses here in the plaza have to deal with people urinating. It’s already a little out of control to some extent. People are already not drinking responsibly.
It was pointed out to us that it was still in the planning stages, but we were not really told anything would be done to allay those concerns, she said. It just seems a bit thrown together. None of us can really understand how exactly that would promote more downtown business than alcohol consumption.
JC Mosley, co-owner of Melodies and Memories, has also voiced his opposition to the Entertainment District.
It’s a bad idea in every way, Mosley said. We have to come and clean something on our side of the street every day. It won’t do anything for our business.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.bgdailynews.com/news/plan-for-entertainment-district-meets-resistance/article_e3751e3a-e5ef-5b34-85f9-228b83a71121.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]