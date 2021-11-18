Disco Dancer Filmmaker Asks Bollywood Celebrities to Help Pay His Wife’s Rs 30 lakh Hospital Bills; Juhi, Mithun, Anil and more introduce themselves





Archive photo of Mithun and B Subhash Filmmaker and writer B Subhash , best known for the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer disco dancer , seeks financial assistance for the treatment of his wife, who suffers from lung and kidney disease. The 77-year-old manager said they were doing well with his two daughters and son to run the business he started in 1982, but things got worse with the COVID-19 pandemic. Their financial situation was further complicated by the serious health problems of his wife, Tilottimma. Subhash said his wife, 67, has suffered from serious health issues over the past five years, but more so since 2020, as she was commuting to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, a suburb of Mumbai. “Five years ago, both of her kidneys failed and she was supposed to have a kidney transplant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at the suggestion of a doctor. I had decided to donate my kidney to him. She also has lung problems. She has PID (Interstitial Lung Disease) and we couldn’t do a kidney transplant because it would have seriously affected her health, ”Subhash told PTI. “Tilottimma’s health deteriorated further and she was hospitalized for over a month in September this year. She returned home for a brief period, only to be hospitalized later, the director said. She started to bleed and we took her to the hospital again. She came home three days ago. It was during this period that the invoice amount incurred was Rs 30 lakh. We, as a family, were struggling to raise funds. Therefore, we reached out to people in the industry and also enlisted the help of the crowd – Ketto fundraising portal, ”he added. Subhash said Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended to his wife’s hospitalization five years ago. “He immediately offered to help with the treatment. It was very kind of him. It was completely amazing, I really owe him a debt,” he added. The filmmaker also informed that a few people in the film industry, including actors with whom he has collaborated, have helped him financially. “As we were all unable to pay this huge bill (in reference to Rs 30 lakh), my daughter Shweta approached a few people in the industry like Juhi chawla , Anil kapoor , Dimple Kapadia, Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain, and they all came forward. It is such a good gesture. Mithun Chakraborty also offered to help as he is the only winning member. The Indian Film Producers Association (IMPPA) has also helped us, ”he said, adding that he is grateful to all who have stood by his side during these difficult times. Subhash hopes to receive help from people in the industry as well as outside. “She is recovering but slowly. We want her (my wife) to be okay. My daughter Shweta asked Ketto for financial help two days ago hoping they could help us. And we are indeed getting answers. positive. People in the industry are also good and very helpful, a distributor has stepped forward to offer help today. Hopefully things will improve for her now, “Subhash said. Born in Delhi, the real name director Babbar Subhash arrived in Mumbai at the age of 20. He started working as an assistant director before making his first feature film in 1978 with Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini Apna Khoon. His other film credits include Taqdeer Ka Badshah, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance dance, all featuring Chakraborty in the ’80s, among others. The filmmaker also worked with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the 1989 film. Love love love.

