Diljit Dosanjh ventures to Hollywood with an animated series
Indian actors have worked in international companies over the decades, and the latest to join this list is Diljit Dosanjh. The actor-singer signed for the animated series Fables alongside some of Hollywood’s notable names. He will lend his voice to the adventure.
Other artists involved in the project included Ricky Gervais, Jemaine Clement, Natasha Lyonne, JB Smoove, Roman Griffin Davis, Alexa Demie and Zach Woods. Diljit expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the company.
Diljit Dosanjh joins Hollywood animation company “Fables”
Diljit shared a story on Instagram and captioned it, “‘Fables Aa Riha Oye (Hey, Fables is coming)”. He also highlighted the names of the production house, Bron Digital, which are known for their businesses as Joker, Judas and Black Messiah, and also his own name, which was mentioned with his recent hit Honsla Rakh.
Fables, according to a report by Hollywood journalist, will be Bron Digital’s first animation company, which will launch the banner’s animation segment. The company will present modern interpretations of popular stories like The tortoise and the hare, the lion and the mouse and The boy who cried wolf, with twists and turns. Richard Gervais will tell the stories. Azazel Jacobs is leading the project and the scripts were written by Kyra Noonan.
So far, the Hollywood Association of Diljit had moved beyond its fondness for actor Gal Gadot and reality TV star Kylie Jenner. The Utta Punjab The star was quick to express how fascinated he was with them, commenting on their Instagram photos and even dedicating a song to Kylie Jenner. Now he’s going to be around some of the Hollywood names for real.
Meanwhile, Diljit is currently in the news for the success of Honsla Rakh. The film also starring Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill is a romantic comedy released on October 15.
The film is said to have earned 50 crore worldwide, with around 40 crore in India in the first two weeks, becoming one of the highest grossing Punjabi cinema of all time.
