How handsome guys train: fitness secrets from Scott Adkins, one of Hollywood’s most famous martial artists





One Shot movie poster with action hero Scott Adkins Highlights Hollywood hunk Scott Adkins is a master of karate, kickboxing, taekwondo, ninjutsu, krav maga, wushu, jiujitsu, muay thai, capoeira, tai chi and gymnastics. His action films bring in millions and his physical form is admired. But he also braved many injuries. How does Scott Adkins train? You will be surprised by its simple routine. Scott Edward Adkins, 45, is an English actor, producer, screenwriter, gymnast and martial artist best known for his roles in live action movies. Scott Adkins has acted and starred in over 60 movies and TV shows since the late ’90s. Charles Thorp interviewed Adkins and asked him about his fitness program among other things and the exchanges the two had posted in an article on InsideHook.com. We’ve selected important snippets and snippets from the interview to bring you, in short, the fitness mantra of Hollywood’s cutest hunk who idolizes and starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in four films: to know. : The Shepherd: Border Patrol, Assassination Games, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning and The Expendables 2. Charles Thorp writes in InsideHook.com that Scott Adkins is without a doubt one of the greatest actors in martial arts alive, and arguably the most prolific. Over the course of his already impressive career, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of on-screen action, from screen-stealing roles in Doctor Strange and The Expendables to his signature work in the hit MMA-centric franchise. Undisputed. If his hard work on John Wick 4 and Accident Man 2 has left you in awe — neither is he slowing down in his latest projects – “Castle Falls” and “One Shot” – either. InsideHook.com recently spoke to the English-born Hollywood action actor about his journey in the genre and how he stays in shape in battle. How does Scott Adkins train for a movie? Scott Adkins has a gym in his house. “I have a lot of Century Martial Arts equipment that I’ve collected, like their BOB. Flexibility is incredibly important and stretch. I remember how I could move when I was 18, and you want to try to keep it. I naturally I was doing a lot of legwork with martial arts, but it was by accident. It’s good to be strong, but if you do it at the expense of flexibility, it will come back to you bite.

Scott advises that during training, you should not overwork the joints because “there is an expiration date that comes with these parts.” Warm-up before an action sequence: “At the first hour in the morning, I will have a nice stretch… I won’t do a static stretch before a scene, rather a moving stretch to put your body in different movement patterns, ”said Scott InsideHook.com. Scott Adkins’ inspiration and action gurus: “Marko Zaror, who is another martial artist and actor,… gave me great training advice back then, plyometrics and explosive moves. He taught me how to jump higher and push. stronger. Adkins had read each of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s books before he started working with him on “The Expendables”. So he just observed how Arnie “did a diet for the back and biceps … Arnold did a little maintenance, did a little back and biceps”. Adkins has trained with kickboxing champions and UFC fighters. “Making movies with this huge collection of fighters from different disciplines is a great way to develop your own abilities. It makes you a better martial artist, ”Adkins told InsiderHook.com. The heroes he admires are Van Damme and Steven Seagal. He holds Gary Daniels, Richard Norton and Jeff Speakman in high regard. “Then there are the legends, like Bruce Lee, who will always be the man. The main man. He’s the face of martial arts, and certainly the face of kung fu movies,” Adkins says. Injuries are an integral part of his “action” life: Adkins faced many injuries, small and serious, while filming these seemingly impossible action sequences. Adkins says that during the filming of Ninja 2, he pulled his back badly and could barely kick. But that movie had 11 fight sequences and therefore, “I just had to bite the bullet, go on and get over the pain.”

Then, 6 weeks before he started filming Universal Soldier, he tore his ACL. Pulling through the wound, he shattered a piece of meniscus from his knee. He had to undergo surgery to treat these serious muscle injuries to his leg.

He gave himself nine months before making another martial arts film and worked a lot to rehabilitate that leg – give it back strength. New exercises or programs and routine from Adkins: STRETCH & STRETCH: Adkins says he really enjoys following the stretching routines recommended by the “Knees on Guy Toes“ manage on Instagram. “I’m good at it. What is he (i am patrick of KneesOverToesGuy) says that it makes so much sense … that we should try to strengthen the muscles all over the body, in this lying position. This is something that has definitely changed my approach to stretching these days. I really felt the benefits of his program, ”Adkins said. Here are some moves from the “Knees Over Toes Guy” that Scott Adkins approves: Diet program for Scott Adkins: Just focus on eating a healthy, balanced diet. He says he’s tried various diets and keto isn’t working for him. He says he always ate a lot of meat, because “I come from a family of butchers”. Adkins can’t do without carbohydrates, especially when he needs energy for the sequences of action. He approves of intermittent fasting, which he says helps keep calories within limits. So he skips breakfast, eats a reasonable lunch and dinner. Look for Adkins’ lead roles in “The Legend of Hercules”, “Wolf Warrior” and “Ip Man 4: The Finale” playing the main antagonist in all three films. Adkins has also starred in The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty, and the Marvel Mutant X, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Doctor Strange projects. Watch out for him in “Day Shift” starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg, as well as a starring role in “John Wick: Chapter 4” alongside Keanu Reeves. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or healthcare professional if you have specific questions about a medical problem.

