No Way Home ‘, he had no idea who he fell because the actor was wearing a cloak for secrecy

Tom Holland says he accidentally met Willem Dafoe the first time they met.

Willem Dafoe returns as the Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Tom Holland told fans a funny story of the first time the two met on set.

Holland accidentally bumped into Dafoe and had no idea who he was because he was wearing a cape.

Tom hollandmeets Willem Dafoe for the first time on the set of “Spider-Man: No Path Home“was probably not exactly what the star had in mind.

At a fan event to debut the new movie trailer, which Insider attended, Holland recounted meeting Dafoe who reprise his role as Green Goblin from 2002’s “Spider-Man” sequel.

“I kind of ran into this guy in a cape and I was like ‘Watch out, mate,’ Holland told the crowd at the Regal Theater in Sherman Oaks, Calif., On Tuesday night. “He took off his hood and I was almost very scared. I was like, ‘Oh shit. The goblin is here.'”

Holland said there was no hard feelings though.

“He was adorable. He was really wonderful,” he added. “There is a story that I would like to tell, but I cannot tell it yet. You will hear it someday. It is very exciting.”

Tom Holland at Columbia Pictures Trailer Launch Fan Event for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at Regal Sherman Oaks.Steve Cohn / Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Dafoe is one of many actors who reprise his role as Spidey’s iconic villain in December’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The latest trailer confirmed Jamie Foxx’s return as electro with The Lizard and the Sandman.

Alfred Molina has already been confirmed to reprise his role as Dr Otto Octavius ​​in the sequel that will become Doc Ock.

Their return is a big deal as all five characters have appeared as villains in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, making fans wonder if we’ll see the heroes get back into action as well.

Electro, Sandman and Lizard in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Of the villains, Holland said they all came to set a week before starting filming to meet director Jon Watts and Holland and “hang out on set and have a good time.” But they had to keep a low profile on the set.

“At that time, all the villains in the movie, it was a huge secret that they were in the movie,” Holland said. “So they were walking around in these capes. Naturally these guys were really excited to come back and bring those roles back to life.”

When asked to meet Holland with his favorite villain in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor said, “I think my favorite has to be Alfred Molina. Working with him on this movie was so much fun because he was so blown away by the improvement with all the technological advancements made by cinema. “

Alfred Molina plays Doc Ock in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.Sony Pictures

Recall: Spidey faced Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” before falling into dust.

Holland also said working with Dafoe was great as well.

“The first rehearsal I had with him was pretty surreal. It was pretty surreal for reasons I can’t really talk about because I want you to experience it in the theater,” Holland said.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on December 17th.

