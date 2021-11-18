How a DC radio host tricked Hollywood to voice Christopher Walken 10 years ago

Marc Sterne is best known for his British alter-ego Nigel on “The Tony Kornheiser Show”, but it’s a different impersonation that created controversy in Hollywood exactly 10 years ago today.

Marc Sterne impersonated Christopher Walken during an appearance on Kevin Sheehan’s “The Sports Fix” on ESPN 980, unaware that it would explode into a “fake news” case.

“It seems to be yesterday,” Sterne told the WTO. “Everyone knew I had been doing this Christopher Walken impersonation for quite some time, which I learned from Billy Bush when I was doing ‘The Bush League’ morning show on Z-104. … We thought that was a fantasy football way of speaking – Christopher Walken will call and give us his picks for the week.

In their November 18, 2011 episode, they marked the anniversary of actress Natalie Wood’s tragic drowning off Santa Catalina Island on November 29, 1981 while she was sailing with her husband Robert Wagner and Walken. Wood was only 43 years old.

“God gives peace to his soul,” said Sterne. “I loved Natalie Wood. She was so special. Such a huge talent. … It was such a horrible night. … She was one of those on-screen personalities that you felt like you knew her. She was such a magical person.

While planning the show, Sheehan urged Sterne to approach the incident with his Walken voice.

“The captain of the boat was going around and Kevin comes over to me and says, ‘We have to do this on the show. You have to work this in the bit, ”Sterne said. “Kevin came over to me, ‘Now Christopher this is a great time, there is a lot of news on you and Natalie Wood.'”

It was then that Sterne improvised a response on the spot, masquerading as Walken:

“It was a party night on the ship, there was a lot of sambuca and later screaming. I went to my bunk, read a ‘Hardy Boys’ novel, fell asleep and when I woke up Natalie was gone, ”Sterne said. “The next sentence was, ‘Adrian Peterson is going to tour the Lions.’ … He thought people understood that as a fool. It cannot be real.

However, Joe White of TheAssociated Press believed it was actually Walken.

“He calls the PA headquarters and says, ‘I have the story. … Christopher Walken never talked about it, and I did talk about it on the air, ”Sterne said. “That was the day Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore broke up, so that was the big story. They should actually be thanking me because I got them off the front page.”

Sterne then went on with his usual day until his phone began to explode.

“I left the show, nobody told us anything and got to the gym about an hour after that,” Sterne said. “My phone is ringing and it’s not Access Hollywood but it’s Dateline or something. They’re like, ‘Mr. Tern? Thank goodness we caught you. Do you have the audio of Mr. Walken coming earlier on your show? I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ “

Laughing to himself, Sterne realized he had to set the record straight.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna be so upset in about three seconds.’ She says to me ‘Why?’ And i’m like [in Walken impression], ‘Okay, because it’s me, honey!’ Said Sterne. “She said to me, ‘Are you kidding me? So it was like a joke? And I’m like ‘No, that’s kind of what we did!’ “

All kidding aside, he started to worry about the potential legal ramifications.

“I heard Walken hired a lawyer and that’s when I started worrying like, ‘Dude, I love you Chris Walken, don’t chase me in court! ‘”, Sterne said. “You’re scared the moment you go knocking on the door and he’s like, ‘Okay, you had a great time with your little laughter festival over there. Now you have to take care of the face on the other end of that voice sun.

Sterne has even been invited to come on “Access Hollywood”.

“He got me on ‘Access Hollywood’ live,” Sterne said. “It wasn’t my best performance ever, but it was pretty crazy to laugh about. It was my big TV appearance.

To this day, Sterne is particularly proud of fool the famous Associated Press.

“I fooled the AP,” Sterne said. “When I was doing updates and reporting something from the PA, I would allow myself to say, ‘It’s if they’re right, because sometimes they’re wrong.’ I felt really bad for Joe, who was a super nice guy and great at what he did. It killed me that he allowed himself to be drawn into this. … It didn’t cost him his job, fortunately.

As for Sterne, he addressed the controversy the following week on ESPN 980.

“He said, ‘Would you like to clarify something about the appearance of last week, Chris?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I just want to make sure I said this very clearly: I was reading a’ Nancy Drew ‘book, not a’ Hardy Boys ‘novel.’ … The fact that they took him seriously and thought that Christopher Walken was actually reading a “Hardy Boys” novel should have been a wake-up call. “

Sterne is no stranger to making funny voices, having invented his beloved British alter-ego Nigel about 17 years ago, just a few months after producing “The Tony Kornheiser Show”.

“We were still feeling ourselves,” said Sterne. “Gary Braun and I started to joke [in British] in a commercial break. … Tony laughs and says, ‘Everyone stop! Do it when we go on the air! “… There is a big laugh in the studio, we go into a commercial break, Tony takes off his headphones, points to me and says, ‘You can only talk like that from now on.’ “

The name is a tribute to the hilarious Nigel Tufnel from “This is Spinal Tap!” (1984).

“We loved that it was this subversive thing like who is this person Nigel?” I didn’t have a last name! said Sterne. “Literally, within a few weeks, people contacted me like, ‘Were you fired from Tony’s show? I haven’t heard you for weeks! I’m like ‘No, it’s me!’ “

Of course, listeners to the show, aka “Loyal Littles,” are now being made aware of the joke from within.

“The cat kind of came out of the bag,” Sterne said. “People know I’m not really an Englishman, but there are a lot of people out there who say, ‘Wow, they have an English producer! “… I can’t prove it, but the national sports show ‘Mike & Mike’ brought in a real English producer named Liam, and I can only think that it was kind of a tribute to Nigel’s success.

Today Nigel is still so strong “The Tony Kornheiser Show” in podcast, which was registered to Chatter in Friendship Heights before the pandemic and is currently registered remotely.

“I can’t do Tony’s show now without slipping into that emphasis,” Sterne said. “If they said this character is dead, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know what to do now. This is how I speak. … When Tony was doing ‘Monday Night Football’ and I was filling in for him, I could only do it as Nigel, so I had to do the whole show, do interviews, all as Nigel!

Sterne will often find himself speaking like Nigel in everyday life.

“Safeway is when Nigel really gets out,” Sterne said. “I’ll go shopping [in a British accent], ‘What I want? I want beans. … For some reason it’s important that the people at Safeway think I’m British. I do not know why. It’s really weird and a little silly.

Either way, the running joke is a testament to Kornheiser’s comedic sensibility.

“He understood that I like to be subversive with stuff, and he loves it, so that’s when we really clicked as a working duo,” Sterne said. “It was like, ‘Now we’re humming. It’s good.’ It’s a real pleasure to work with a guy like that, so talented, kind and generous. Yeah, I know he plays cranky a lot, but he’s one of the nicest people I know.

That’s quite a feat for Sterne, who grew up in Boston and spent his first three years on radio working for WLKZ Oldies 105 in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire.

“Someone once asked, ‘Don’t you want to do something else? You work with Tony and have been doing this Nigel track forever! ‘ I said, ‘Look, this is the greatest show I can hope to work on.’ … When my obituary is being written, if the first line is “Longtime producer and sidekick Nigel on“ The Tony Kornheiser Show ”, I’m incredibly proud of it. “

