Filming a TV show in town – The Daily Gazette

The quiet neighborhood of Schenectadys Baker Avenue was transformed into a bustling hallway of film crews and actors on Tuesday with the filming of Showtimes Three Women, which stars actresses like Shailene Woodley and Betty Gilpin.

Trucks full of equipment lined up on one side of the street on Tuesday morning, and cast and background crew members gathered at St. Stephens Episcopal Church where indoor and outdoor scenes were filmed.

It’s just exciting, said Barbara Mazzone, who lives on Baker Avenue. She got up at 5 a.m. to see what the crews were doing and had watched the trucks start to set up the night before. It was fun, Mazzone said.

As part of the ensemble, Baker Avenue Church was renamed St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, and the cars dotting the sides of the avenue had Indiana license plates during a scene shot Tuesday morning.

The church is one of many locations in the Capital Region serving as a stand-in for Indiana, North Dakota, or the Northeast, three locations featured in Three Women.

The drama series is based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book of the same name and revolves around three women; Lina (Gilpin), a woman from Indiana in a passionless marriage who is having an affair; Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a Northeastern entrepreneur whose open and committed marriage is threatened when two strangers enter the scene; and Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a college student from North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film crew arrived in town earlier this week and will shoot in various locations in Schenectady County, as well as in Albany. Their home base, however, is Schenectady and more specifically, Armory Studios on Washington Avenue.

It’s exciting to have a film crew back, said co-owner Ray Legere.

The 95,000 square foot Armory has everything from wardrobes and dining rooms to meeting spaces and craft services. It is a state-qualified 35% tax credit production facility and has also been used as the basis for a number of other productions, including Amazon Primes Modern Love Season Two.

I learned so much from others [productions like] Modern love,. . . and basically they want a one stop shop where they can house all of their different needs and services. We have such a large place that allows us to welcome them, said Legere.

Within the armory, which Legere helped refurbish several years ago, they have recently set up rooms where crew members can meet.

We tried to arrange different rooms in anticipation of their needs and we were successful. We’ve prepared the other rooms for general meeting rooms where you can get away from the hubbub of production, as it’s a pretty wild and hectic event when you’re on set, Legere said.

Three Women is one of the many productions that have been filmed in Schenectady in recent years.

There has been an increase in film and television productions across the Capital Region, and inquiries are on the rise, said Donna Pennell, Cinematography Commissioner for Schenectady. HBO, Showtime, Amazon Prime, Discovery, Apple TV, Food Network, and many independent projects of all sizes continue to return to the upstate.

We have a great team in place at Film Schenectady. When prospects arrive, we try to provide super-fast service to identify and provide access to locations that match production needs, said Ray Gillen, chairman of the Schenectady Metroplex Development Authority.

In July, in an effort to attract more productions, the Schenectady Film Commission (also known as Film Schenectady) became part of Discover Schenectady, a nonprofit that promotes travel and tourism in the county. by Schenectady. The latter recently posted a video outlining the benefits of shooting at Schenectady, funded through a $ 60,000 grant approved by Metroplex.

Schenectady is a city, yes. Every time a production arrives here, the answer is yes. Can we do this? Yes, Legere said in the video.

Schenectady was able to accommodate Modern Love at the height of the COVID pandemic, which shows the flexibility within the community and the resilience, that we were able to make a production, support the cast and crew under really adverse circumstances, Mayor Gary McCarthy said in the video.

Film productions like Modern Love can have a positive impact on the local economy. This particular production is estimated to have had an impact of $ 165,000 per day, with a cast and crew of around 150 people living and working in the city for five months.

Three Women also brings hundreds of hotel stays, with many cast and crew members staying on site for the week.

The team are expected to film locally throughout this week and may return to Schenectady in the near future.

Filming for this series is set to begin in May 2022 and we look forward to their return, Pennell said.

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, News