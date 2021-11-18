Marvel actor Hawkeye teases new character’s swordsman skills

Tony Dalton, who will play a new character in Marvel’s Hawk Eye show, recently teased her character’s sword skills.Hawk Eyefollows Jeremy Renner as the main character after the events ofAvengers: Endgame as he tries to retire and be with his family after the “Blip”. Unsurprisingly, things don’t go as planned, and Clint Barton must work with young archer Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) to face the enemies of her time as Ronin after the Snap. Clint and Kate will also take on Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who is seen at the end of Black Widowgo in pursuit of Clint for his role in the death of Natasha Romanoff. Several important characters and storylines from the comedic version of Hawkeye will also feature in the series.
Following the events ofEnd of Game, two of the original 6 Avengers are dead, Steve is indeed retired, Thor is focused on rebuilding Asgard, Clint is trying to retire properly and only Bruce Banner remains. MCU phase four (and technically phase 3 Spider-Man: Far From Home) was largely on inheritance. Several characters are being created to replace the Avengers, including members of the Young Avengers comic team, such as Eli Bradley, Cassie Lang, Kid Loki, Tommy and Billy Maximoff and Kate Bishop. Clint and Bruce have their own shows, but both seem more focused on creating other characters (Kate / Yelena and She-Hulk, respectively). Before Kate took over, Clint’s appearance inHawk Eyewill add several important elements to his comic book character, including his deafness, his one-eyed dog Lucky, and his mentor, Jacques Duquesne, played by Tony Dalton.
Dalton teased Duquesne (Jack) ‘s fencing ability in an exclusive interview with screen deliriumon the next show. Dalton describes Jack as a goofy guy whose skills with a blade are immediately evident. His awkwardness is by no means a sign of incompetence, and Dalton says he made sure to convey Jack’s mysterious motives in his performance. Jack has yet to appear in the promotional material, but with the plot focusing on Clint’s time as the sword-wielding Ronin, he will likely star in this part of Clint’s past. Dalton’s full quote is below:
Jack Duquesne is that kind of the Upper East Side, New York City, a wealthy guy maybe a little goofy in a way, but then again you can also immediately tell he has some crazy swordsman skills. So this is a guy that you don’t quite know if he’s smiling because he’s stupid or if he’s smiling because he knows something and that’s kind of something that I was really trying to do. pass, you know?
Jacques Duquesne is quite important to Clint Barton in the comics. Known by his alter-ego, Swordsman, Duquesne is the one who teaches a young Clint how to use bladed weapons. Duquesne has been in the comics for almost as long as Hawkeye himself and has been both a superhero and a villain, though he’s generally described as the latter. Dalton refers to the character as being originally based on the legendary movie swashbuckler, Errol Flynn (Captain Blood,The Adventures of Robin Hood), which inspired much of Dalton’s performance. Dalton claims “everything else is different from what it was in the comics, so his research was based more on Flynn than on Duquesne.
Like his partner Natasha, much of Clint’s backstory before the Avengers and even his time as Ronin was only briefly teased. Jack Duquesne could have been Clint’s mentor before he was an Avenger or the two could have met during the Ronin era. Either way, its status as an ally or an enemy remains to be seen. The sword fight in theHawk EyeThe trailers were LARP-focused, but Clint may choose to pick up the sword again if Jack forces him too. Audiences can see Dalton, Renner, Steinfeld and more whenHawk Eyelaunches its first two episodes on November 24, exclusively on Disney +.
