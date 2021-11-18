Entertainment
INTERESTING! Viswanathan Anand wants THIS Bollywood actor to star in his BIOPIC
Sports
Here’s great news for anyone who enjoys watching sports biopics. Viswanathan Anand recently confirmed his biopic is on the cards.
Nov 18, 2021 12:39 PM
Bombay
MUMBAI: Here’s great news for anyone who enjoys watching sports biopics. Bollywood offers another biopic.
Well, former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand recently confirmed his biopic is on the cards. He made this revelation while speaking at an event in Kolkata. Anand has revealed that the film will be a glimpse into his personal life and quash the belief that “chess players come from an alien planet.” He also revealed that he has shared his life stories with producers on several occasions and that work on the script will begin soon.
ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hain! MS Dhoni enjoys the chai rendezvous with her honey; SEE THE CLICKS
Viswanathan Anand reportedly said: “I accepted the biopic. The matter has already been discussed with the producer several times. I told them the stories of my life. The script writing work will start very soon. However, due to from Corona, the work has stalled. Hopefully it all starts very soon. I can’t say much about the biopic now. I don’t know when or how filming will start. Wait a few days all we will know this biopic “. When asked which actor would he like to play his on-screen character, Anand named Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and added that they have a lot in common.
“I can’t say who will play my part in the film. But I can say my choice. It might be good if Aamir Khan plays Viswanathan Anand on screen. I think Aamir Khan has a lot in common with me. “said the chess grandmaster at the event.
Do you agree with Anand? Tap the comments section.
Keep reading this space for more updates.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! “I was actually in sports and I wasn’t an actor to begin with” – Sharad Malhotra reveals he would have been a cricketer if not an actor
CREDIT: FILMIBEAT
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/sports/interesting-viswanathan-anand-wants-bollywood-actor-star-his-biopic-211118
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]