INTERESTING! Viswanathan Anand wants THIS Bollywood actor to star in his BIOPIC

MUMBAI: Here’s great news for anyone who enjoys watching sports biopics. Bollywood offers another biopic.

Well, former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand recently confirmed his biopic is on the cards. He made this revelation while speaking at an event in Kolkata. Anand has revealed that the film will be a glimpse into his personal life and quash the belief that “chess players come from an alien planet.” He also revealed that he has shared his life stories with producers on several occasions and that work on the script will begin soon.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hain! MS Dhoni enjoys the chai rendezvous with her honey; SEE THE CLICKS

Viswanathan Anand reportedly said: “I accepted the biopic. The matter has already been discussed with the producer several times. I told them the stories of my life. The script writing work will start very soon. However, due to from Corona, the work has stalled. Hopefully it all starts very soon. I can’t say much about the biopic now. I don’t know when or how filming will start. Wait a few days all we will know this biopic “. When asked which actor would he like to play his on-screen character, Anand named Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and added that they have a lot in common.

“I can’t say who will play my part in the film. But I can say my choice. It might be good if Aamir Khan plays Viswanathan Anand on screen. I think Aamir Khan has a lot in common with me. “said the chess grandmaster at the event.

Do you agree with Anand? Tap the comments section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! “I was actually in sports and I wasn’t an actor to begin with” – Sharad Malhotra reveals he would have been a cricketer if not an actor

CREDIT: FILMIBEAT