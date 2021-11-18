Alec Baldwin faces retrial over deadly Rust shooting





Alec Baldwin faces another trial for the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. Script supervisor Marnie Mitchell was the first to call 911 and was standing near Halyna Hutchins when she was shot and killed, her lawyer said. Attorney Gloria Allred told a press conference in Los Angeles that Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he shot a gun he had not personally verified. Ms Mitchel claims she was assaulted, intentionally inflicting emotional distress and deliberately inflicting damage in the lawsuit which also names gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, accessory master Sarah Zachry and assistant producer Dave Halls. The lawsuit claims that Baldwin intentionally, without cause or excuse, cocked and fired a loaded gun even though the upcoming scene did not call for the cocking and shooting of a gun. Ms Allred claimed at a press conference that there were danger signs regarding the use of firearms on the set in the days leading up to the fatal incident. Mr Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he shot a gun without checking it and without the gunsmith doing so in his presence, she said. And she added: Her behavior and that of the producers on Rust was reckless. Screenwriter Mamie Mitchell, left, appears with her lawyer Gloria Allred at a press conference Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles. (PA) Meanwhile, George Clooney called the incident on the New Mexico plateau crazy and infuriating. Why, for my life, this low-budget movie with producers who didn’t produce anything wouldn’t have hired someone experienced for the gunsmith, they weren’t even using that gun to practice target and that’s insane, Clooney said on Marc Marons’ WTF podcast. Clooney recalled his friendship with actor Brandon Lee, who was accidentally shot on a film set in 1993. After Brandon died, it really became a very clear thing: open the gun, look in the barrel, look in the cylinder, make sure. It’s a series of tragedies, but, you know, a lot of stupid mistakes, Clooney said. The Rust The accident last month, which claimed Hutchins’ life and also injured director Joel Souza, is still under investigation. Baldwin told authorities he was told the weapon he was using at the scene was cold when in fact it was loaded with live ammunition. The Rust The set manager, Serge Svetnoy, has already filed a complaint against the production, the financiers, Alec Baldwin, the gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the first assistant director David Halls and others. Actor Daniel Baldwin told CNN his brother was not responsible for the fatal crash. Alec has no blame in all of this. The gunsmith is responsible for the weapons. The actor is an idiot, he says. The protocol exonerates Alec from all liability. The first DA should have seen an empty weapon being handed to him or fired himself. I don’t know what prompted him to announce the cold weapon on the set. This announcement alone exempts Alec from any wrongdoing or liability.

