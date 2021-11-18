India’s oldest music company, Saregama and Karan Johar have decided to collaborate on the music for Johar’s next achievementRocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The soundtrack will feature songs composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Ranveer Singh can sing on screen, but unlike his rap in Ravine boy, this time it will be different. Alia Bhatt who sang in her previous films asHighwayandUtta Punjabwill also contribute a song for the film by Karan Johars.
About teaming up with Saregama, Karan Johar said: For me, this is more than a strategic union of two cinematic entities, but one that I am also emotionally invested in. Saregama and Dharma have a relationship that dates back to the early 90s when we got together for the movie. Goumrah, then in 1998 for the musical tube Duplicate.
Karan Johar’s latest director should be a musical in its own right. WithRocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanipoised to be part of Saregama’s rich legacy, it heralds a new chapter in the relationship. There is no greater joy than seeing an ambitious project come to fruition and take shape, with like-minded people bound by the drive to produce good, healthy content for our audience. And I’m glad that we now have Saregama in this special fold.
Ranveer Singhs’ character, Rocky and AliBhatts Rani, should serve as a duo to their fans.
