A new Bollywood product under fire from critics for its Islamophobic content





TEHRAN (IQNA) Bollywoods Sooryavanshi has drawn harsh criticism for his promotion of Islamophobia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the film directed by eminent director Rohit Shetty is about police officers trying to save India from terrorist attacks by Islamic terrorist groups. He also mentioned the Bombay explosions and the attack on the Taj hotel. Renowned journalist Rana Ayyub wrote a captivating article in the main British American daily The Washington Post about the film depicting him for advancing the anti-Muslim agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “’Sooryavanshi’ is dangerous. After watching it, it’s impossible not to think of Nazi Germany, where Hitler cultivated a film industry that paid homage to him and made propaganda films against the Jews. In a sane world, the Indian film industry – and actors, directors and producers around the world – would denounce it for its criminal and brazen Islamophobia, ”Rana wrote. “If Bollwood continues this aggressive descent into nationalism and hatred, he will have blood on his hands. No box office record can change that, ”she added. Rana spoke of the obnoxious image of a Muslim man who led a quiet domestic life posing as a Hindu. When confronted with his Hindu wife over his terrorist plot, his wife was killed by his accomplices. The film promotes the jihad conspiracy of love and attempts to justify the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir. “Every third frame in the film is a blood-curdling Isalmobhobic image. While a high society Hindu character played by Akshay Kumar teaches lessons in patriotism, the Muslim antagonist responds with hatred. He is ungrateful, with a long beard and a skullcap. Whenever the protagonist sermons the Indian Muslim to stand in line, the audience in the theater where I saw the file hisses and claps, ”Rana noted of the film after watching it. Rana’s play on the film sparked a feud over the highly successful film at the box office. However, his anti-Muslim approach has been taken into account from different sides. Some US-based civil rights groups – the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Justice for All (JFA) and the Indian-American Muslim Council (IAMC) – have urged theaters not to broadcast the controversial film. “Sooryavanshi is a disgusting and dangerous example of anti-Muslim bigotry in the film industry which is designed to portray Muslims and Islam as a threat and inferior to others. At a time when hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities have dramatically increased in India, this film only further endangers Muslims and contributes to the environment of hatred and hostility faced by Muslims. in India, ”said Huzaifa Shahbaz, CAIR’s research and advocacy coordinator. , in a report. Zahir Adel, an executive with Justice for All (JFA), said these films play a role in anti-Muslim violence in India. “Sooryavanshi” is one of those films which, in the guise of fiction, relays the story that Indian Muslims are untrustworthy. Such films lead to real world violence against Muslims in India. The film is being screened in the United States and will undoubtedly fuel Islamophobia, ”Adel said. ADRIC Executive Director Rasheed Ahmed also flayed Bollywood, stating that “Hindi cinema has particularly become fiercely Islamophobic, promoting majority Hindu propaganda and lies, spreading hatred and inciting violence against Muslims.” In an interview with The Quint, director Rohit Shetty was asked about the portrayal of Muslims. He responded by saying that Hindus have always been the bad guy in his films. Meanwhile, Pakistani President Arif Alvi also flayed the film describing him as “dangerous for India”. “Dangerous for India. In this Islamophobic hatred, India will destroy itself, nothing less. I hope and pray that healthy elements within Indian society will prevent this. Milton Kandera wrote that “the first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, ”he tweeted. Source: KMSNews

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iqna.ir/en/news/3476541/new-bollywood-product-under-fire-for-islamophobic-content The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos