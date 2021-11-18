Actor and director David Cronenberg tells Star Trek Explorer magazine he played in Discovery – Daily Star Trek News





NOVEMBER 17, 2021 – Star Trek fans were thrilled to hear that famous writer, actor and director David Cronenberg would be returning to Star Trek: Discovery for the fourth season of the series. Cronenberg gave an interview for the inaugural issue of Star Trek Explorer, released earlier this week. A small excerpt from this interview was posted on StarTrek.com, highlighting his experience with the cast and the franchise. David Cronenberg has taken on acting roles in recent years, something he said he enjoys because acting brings you back to childlike innocence. According to him, Alex Kurtzman sought out Cronenberg’s casting company to assess his interest in appearing in the third season of Discovery. Of course I said who wouldn’t? He said YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. Cronenberg went on to say that I was definitely a fan of The original series and I would never, in a million years, have dreamed that I would actually be in a show. So, I was happy to do it. And the timing was good, because I wasn’t running anything at the time. For Cronenberg, one of the great joys of being on Star Trek was the rhythm of the dialogue. It’s like singing, like music, the rhythms of dialogue, he said. It is not a normal dialogue in terms of the dialogue that people have when they are in a restaurant or when they are walking in the street. So, it’s not easy to crack. It’s a great challenge for an actor. When asked if he would consider appearing at a Star Trek convention at one point, Cronenberg said he would certainly be very tempted, adding, hopefully I get some invitations. For more on David Croenenberg’s time with Star Trek: Discovery, you can read the interview preview on StarTrek.com, or find the entire interview in issue 1 of Star Trek Explorer, available for purchase or subscription from Titan BD and other retailers.

