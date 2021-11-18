Inauguration of the luxury boutique Attic Koncept in the presence of Hollywood Elite, stylists and Instagram influencers





WEST HOLLYWOOD, California, November 18, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –Fashionistas Maria Golomb and Max Gor announced the inauguration of its luxury boutique Attic Koncept which kicked off with a night on the red carpet. Participants included a film producer Marie Aloes (“Injured” with Halley berry); Christina englehardt (“Allen vs. Farrow”); fashion model Meredith mickelson; actress Lilit bush (“Celebrity Watch Party”); fitness model Shaka smith; German model and actress Wilma Elles; executive producer of Los Angeles Fashion Week, Arthur chipman; Founder of the Endorsement Management Group Michael greenwald; Hollywood stylists; and Instagram influencers present, among many others. “Max and I have worked in the fashion industry for over 20 years and we have always had a passion for discovering distinctive fashion styles,” said Maria golomb. “My vision is to create an exclusive space where Hollywood stylists, celebrities and influencers can find a mix of unique fashion pieces from established luxury brands and trendy designers from Eastern Europe. “ The concept behind the boutique is a concierge service that features high-end designers, select pieces and rare finds from Valentino, The Attico, Alexandre vauthier, Paco Rabanne, etc. The inventory also includes designers new to the US market who feature ready-to-wear collections, bespoke service and seasonal pre-orders. The Covid-compliant event brought together more than two hundred guests, including Hollywood celebrity stylists Pinky dillion, Tatiana allen, Vince Kelvin, Tal B Vincent Mva.la, George blodwell, and president of Modern Salon magazine, Brian O’Rourke. “The store is full of timeless luxury pieces that have been handpicked by Maria and I,” said Max Gor. “Customers will find a nice selection of stylish designers from Eastern Europe such as Ruslan Baginskiy, Runa Concept, Alexander Arutyunov, and others. “Our concept is also unique as our team is able to source extraordinary pieces from established luxury brands that you won’t find anywhere else,” said Maria. The boutique is open by appointment and welcomes the public to book private sessions. Film and TV producers, celebrities and celebrity stylists will be able to pull outfits on loan deal for red carpet events and photo shoots. Film producer Marie Aloes wore a midnight blue sequined evening blazer by Italian designers Dsquared2 (by Attic Koncept) to the Netflix movie premiere for “Bruised” the November 13, 2021. Due to Covid precautions, the location will operate with limited capacity, disinfect between appointments, temperature checks and mandatory mask wear for employees and customers. The public can visit Attic Koncept by appointment only. Telephone: 323-448-2084. Customer service [email protected] Learn more about Attic Koncept, their wholesale program, and how to schedule a visit. To verify Attic Koncept and book an appointment online. To follow on social networks @attickoncept Facebook See Getty Images here About Attic Koncept Maria golomb is a fashion industry professional with diligent field purchasing experience in Italy, France, United States, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Russia, and China, with a solid understanding of fashion trends by different geographies, age categories and gender. Her sales knowledge, passion and career have evolved while holding various positions as a sales associate, merchandiser, stylist, production manager and buyer for Kenzo and Giorgio Armani. In 2004, Max Gor moved to Moscow, where he had the opportunity to work as a stylist on major TV shows, such as “Factor-A” and “Top Model in Russian”. Some of its key clients in Russia were Ksenia sobchak, Lera Kudryavtseva, Irina Shayk, American boxer Roy Jones, model and TV presenter Janice Dickinson, French singer Patrice Kaas, and many more. He and Maria are business partners of Attic Koncept. Learn more about Attic Koncept. Media contact MONICA MATULICH, PRHollywood, +1 (310) 383-9502, [email protected] Twitter, Facebook SOURCE Grenier Koncept

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-journal.com/attic-koncept-luxury-boutique-grand-opening-attended-by-hollywood-elite-stylists-and-instagram-influencers/article_44a19207-f860-5c81-a9fb-7b4bd5174365.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos