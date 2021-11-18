Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal to Taylor Swift: Why are you so obsessed with me ?!
If you don’t like Taylor Swift’s music, or if you’re just a casual fan, then you might be wondering why the songs she released in 2015 are suddenly rising up the charts, or why the drama from its distant past is back in the tabloids.
We can explain everything, but know that this story is even longer and more complicated than the one Swift tells in the 10 minute version of “All Too Well”.
These days, Taylor may be as famous for his personal life as he is for his work, but let’s start – as his career has done – with music.
As you may recall, Swift lost ownership of the masters of her first six albums when the rights were purchased by music mogul Scooter Braun, who first gained public attention as manager of Justin Bieber.
So you know this guy is no good!
(We’re kidding, Beliebers!)
As a clever countermeasure intended to prevent Braun from profiting from his work, Taylor undertook the arduous process of re-recording – and, in some cases, re-imagining – his early hits.
This is how we ended up with the 2012 album Red – and his most soulful song, “All Too Well” – back on the charts.
But we probably don’t need to tell you that 2021 is a very different year from 2012.
So, in keeping with our current “darkest timeline” vibes (that “Mayan calendar” shit was a fun pseudo-apocalypse, unlike the one we’re experiencing now), Taylor released a longer, darker version of “All Too Well” this gave rise to an unexpected controversy.
The song details Swift’s breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal, who she dated for a few months in 2010.
It’s a dramatic and bombastic act, and it doesn’t portray Gyllenhaal in the most flattering light.
We may never know if the actor deserved to be raked in the coals for his actions.
A great man once said that the Breakup Ballads are the first draft of the story – or something like that – and since Donnie Darko seems to have no interest in telling his side of the story, the actual events surrounding the infamous red scarf will probably remain wrapped up forever. mystery.
But just because he’s babysitting his mother doesn’t mean Gyllenhaal is overjoyed that his brief relationship with Swift has been brought back into the limelight.
Jake is mortified that Taylor targeted him in All Too Well, ‘ a source close to the situation tells Life & Style.
He’s such a private person and goes out of his way to avoid drama, so having their three month fling dragged into song and hearing people talk about it is a tough pill for him to swallow.
The situation is made more complicated by the fact that some of Taylor’s more enthusiastic fans tend to be a bit overprotective of their favorites.
Monday we learned that John Mayer has received death threats of Swifties who are still upset about her breakup with Tay.
Taylor has spoken out against this sort of behavior, but it seems that whenever she tackles a painful chapter from her past – which is every artist’s right – a handful of weirdos take this as a signal to go wild for her. defense.
We spoke last week about the ordinary personality, the condition that gives all of us, the peasants, more in common with each other than with just about any celebrity on the planet.
It’s heartwarming to think that you and Taylor would make best friends if you ever bumped into each other, but in all likelihood she prefers the company of people who understand her lifestyle.
And it’s good !
The fact that you live in such different worlds allows you to appreciate his music and apply his observations to your own experience, rather than trying to fit into some high profile celebrity drama.
And for those of you who think it’s your job to punish the Prince of Persia for skipping your favorite singer’s 21st birthday party, keep in mind that Taylor says she and Jake have them. spoken and that he was very kind in his response. to the song:
He was like, I just listened to the album, and it was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like browsing a photo album. It was good, Swift said in a 2013 interview with new York magazine.
Nicer than, like, the wacky, crazy emails I got from this guy. It’s a much more mature way of looking at a love that was wonderful until it turned terrible, and both people were hurt by it, but one of those people was a songwriter, ”a- she continued.
“So what are you going to do? You don’t have Wikipedia for me before you call me [for a date]?
So this is it.
Taylor concedes she wasn’t 100% right – she’s just the one who wrote a song about the situation.
So if you were looking for extra motivation to create art on your painful past, keep in mind that it allows you to dunk on people who have hurt you without looking mean!
