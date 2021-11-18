Kareena Kapoor sets the “Sweater Weather” vibe with this pic





Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan) Strong points Kareena shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story

She is gorgeous in a red outfit in the photo

Kareena currently lives at the Pataudi Palace New Delhi: Ready or not, the time for the sweater is here. Lo and behold, Bollywood’s favorite diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced her arrival in her unmistakable style. The actress dropped a gorgeous selfie of herself in a red sweater and a face devoid of all makeup. As beautiful as ever, Kareena Kapoor posed for the selfie pulling her hair back and showing off her signature pout. With the sun hitting her face and her luscious hair, the Jab we met the star has a beautiful glow on her face. In addition to the picture, she added the weather sticker of the sweater. Winter couldn’t have asked for a better welcome than the one he received from the Queen of Bollywood herself, right? Take a look at the photo: Although Kareena Kapoor didn’t join social media until March 2020, the actress made up for lost time with her unique and fun posts. Recently on Diwali, she had connected the internet to their phones as she posted glimpses of how her celebration went. As always, Kareena Kapoor spent the day with friends and family. For example, Kareena Kapoor has the perfect postcard Diwali moment when she shared a photo of herself with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh. The happy foursome look amazing in the photo wearing their ethnic best. As Saif and Taimur pair up and pose for the camera, Kareena and Jeh seem a little preoccupied with each other. Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, The One Who Can Distract Me From Pose Happy Diwali Instafam Loves You All And, Kareena Kapoor has also been spotted enjoying the festivities with her girl gang. In an image shared on Instagram, she is seen with her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, and her friends, actress Amrita Arora and Ritakshi. Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, The Best Girls. And whatever the occasion or in this case the weather, Kareena Kapoor knows how to look like a superstar. Recently, while the actress was on vacation, she shared a montage video of her wearing a comfy kaftan that wowed viewers over her beauty. In the caption, she wrote, the Kaftan series continues the Desert Rose edition. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Middle Angrezi, with the late Irrfan Khan. It will then be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

