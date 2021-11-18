PHOTOS: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Day-of-the-Life Merchandise arrives at Disney Studios in Hollywood





Take out the red robes and light the orbs! The day of life has arrived, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is having fun with a whole new line of Star Wars merchandise: Galaxy’s Edge. The Wookie Vacation, first seen in The Star Wars Vacation Special, is celebrated on November 17, which coincidentally happens to be the anniversary of the special show’s first and only broadcast. Let’s take a look at all the goodies available for the occasion! Women’s Day of Life T-Shirt $ 36.99 Each t-shirt style features Chewbacca in her Life Day dress in front of the Millennium Falcon. The women’s t-shirt shows it with Rey and BB-8. The back of all three shirts features the phrase “Family, Joy, Harmony” and a date notation. Day of Life Youth T-Shirt $ 24.99 Youth t-shirt features BB-8 projecting the Day of Life emblem. Day of Life T-Shirt $ 36.99 On the unisex version, Chewie appears solo. (But not Han Solo.) Life Day Orb Mug $ 19.99 The orb of the day of life is at the center of several objects. If coffee or tea gives you life in the morning, there is this elegant orb mug. Life Day Orb Light Ornament $ 22.99 To give a special sparkle to your decorations, this ornament lights up when you turn the top part. The glow is not particularly bright, but it adds a unique beauty. Luminous Orb of the Day of Life $ 19.99 For the authentic look, be sure to carry this orb, which offers a bright blue glow. A button at the bottom activates the light effect. The label shows instructions on how to turn on the light, as well as how to carry it around like the Wookies do. Chewbacca Life Day Plush $ 24.99 Chewbacca is ready for the day of life in this cute plush! Life Day Limited Edition Lapel Pin $ 19.99 This limited edition lapel pin, with an edition size of 2,000, features the Day of Life emblem in gold on a sapphire blue background. Day of Life Patch $ 9.99 Finally, for those who like to accessorize, there’s this patch, which also features the emblem in dark blue on a light blue background. The back of the card shows how to apply the patch both temporarily and permanently. We found all of these items at Keystone Clothiers, but they are likely to be found elsewhere around the Black Spire Outpost. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2021/11/photos-new-life-day-merchandise-from-star-wars-galaxys-edge-arrives-at-disneys-hollywood-studios/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos