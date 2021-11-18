







Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston meets local designers at the Dubai Press Club Actor shares his views on training the next generation of talent in the creative industry Powerful storytelling can raise a destination’s global profile and attract tourists from around the world, says award-winning actor The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in conjunction with the Dubai Department of Economics and Tourism, hosted a fireside chat with acclaimed actor, director, producer and screenwriter Bryan Cranston. The award-winning Hollywood actor took to the platform to share his views on training the next generation of talent in the creative industry and ways to develop their storytelling skills so they can reach a global audience. . The session, held at DPC, brought together several professionals from the local industry, including artists, musicians, producers and filmmakers, who highlighted the advancement of the country’s production industry and the emergence of the city as a hub for talent from all over the world. The city’s world-class ecosystem for media production, supported by the infrastructure provided by Dubai Studio City and Dubai Media City, has enabled the emirate to attract blockbuster films from the world’s major film markets, have declared the participants. Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), one of the establishments of the Dubai Department of Economics and Tourism, and a member of the board of directors of the Dubai Media Council said: “The creativity is a key objective for Dubai in order to achieve its ambitious development plans, in line with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai. Over the years, we have continued to encourage local talent to become even more creative and innovative with the aim of enhancing the emirate’s cultural scene and supporting the UAE’s economic vision. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of DPC, said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston to DPC at an event which saw an enriching exchange of ideas with various professionals from the local creative industry. The discussion provided an opportunity for the local industry to highlight the opportunities emerging from the emirate’s rise to power as a hub for creative production. Hosting the session is part of our efforts to create a dynamic learning platform for artists and professionals in the creative and media industries to stay abreast of the latest developments. It also reflects our commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision to become the capital of the global creative economy. During the session, Bryan Cranston, who is best known for his roles on sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, crime drama series Breaking Bad and sitcom Seinfeld, said that skillful and compelling storytelling can be a powerful strategy for raise a destination’s global profile and attract tourists from around the world. The versatile actor emphasized the importance of being truly passionate about artistic pursuits and working hard to achieve success and excellence. Cranston stressed the need to continue to develop the country’s “young voices” and develop storytelling skills so that they can share authentic Dubai cultural stories with the world. The acclaimed Hollywood actor also shared his take on the key drivers of success and excellence in the industry, including ways to create platforms for young talent to learn all aspects of the profession of the film industry, from clothing design to art direction and music.

