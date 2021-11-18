Rod Stewart has “no friends in Hollywood because he can’t trust celebrities”





Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he doesn’t have famous friends because he can’t “trust” other celebrities. The 76-year-old is currently embroiled in a feud with Elton John and has said that while friends are important to him, he doesn’t relate to those in Hollywood. The Maggie May singer is an exception for Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who co-wrote his first solo albums, as well as a few footballers.





Speaking on the Headliners podcast, the bestselling artist said, “In fact, friends are a very important thing to me.” I don’t have what I would call “close” friends in Hollywood, at with the exception of Ronnie Wood. “I mean he’s a good mate and always has been [but] other than that, a few footballers, if not none. “I know them all, but friends are people you can trust and people you can pour out into.”



Most recently, Stewart and Elton fell out in 2018 after claiming that '70s singer Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour was a lucrative exercise. The famous musicians have since called their feud to end, but Rod told the PA news agency when asked if the two would collaborate: no chance. Scotland have a better chance of winning the World Cup than ever. No, we're not talking at all now. If we speak, we do it through the press. I'll say something and the press will pick it up. He will say something and the press will pick him up. But I don't even think I have his cell phone number anymore.

