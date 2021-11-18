Chinese Bollywood remake Drishyam sequel set to become blockbuster: movie watchers







Mouton sans berger 2 promotional material Photo: courtesy of Maoyan Sheep without a shepherd 2 , the sequel to 2019’s hit film Sheep Without a Shepherd, could end up being the highest-paying thriller and thriller of 2021 based on its previous success in the film adaptation of India’s Bollywood, said Thursday Chinese film watchers. , the sequel to 2019’s hit film Sheep Without a Shepherd, could end up being the highest-paying thriller and thriller of 2021 based on its previous success in the film adaptation of India’s Bollywood, said Thursday Chinese film watchers. Sheep Without a Shepherd is a remake of the 2013 Jeethu Josephs film director in Indian Malayalam language Drishyam, which also spawned a remake of the same name in Indian Hindi by Nishikant Kamat in 2015. According to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, Sheep Without a Shepherd earned 1.33 billion yuan ($ 206 million) on the Chinese mainland, making it the ninth highest-paying Chinese film in 2019. Sheep Without a Shepherd’s success comes from the wonderful structure of Indian film history DrishyamShanghai-based film critic Xiao Fuqiu told the Global Times on Thursday, adding that real classic films are worth remaking in other countries. Sheep without a shepherd 2, which premieres on December 24, is also a remake, this time of the American film John Q. starring Denzel Washington. The film has a high score of 8.4 / 10 on the Chinese media review platform Douban. The film tells the story of a poor but happy family. However, things change after their son is involved in an accident. Caught between son in need of treatment and high medical bills, desperate father decides to give everything to save son and comes up with shocking plan Although the remake departs from the original film, its story remains that of a father willing to risk everything for his child. Actor Xiao Yang continues to play the role of the father, while two successful Hong Kong actors, Simon Yam and Janice Man, join the cast. Chen Sicheng, director of the hit comedy series Detective Chinatown, remains the producer.

The Chinese public cannot be more familiar with the role of TVB police officer played by Simon Yam. It’s a perfect choice for him to play that role again in the sequel, Beijing-based film critic Shi Wenxue told the Global Times on Thursday. The star cast as well as the interesting story caught the hearts of many Chinese moviegoers who expressed a great expectation for the film. Many Chinese cinema insiders predict that the sequel could become the most successful and popular crime film of 2021 and could end up becoming a series of films like the Detective Chinatown franchise. Sheep without a shepherd 2 Already has most of the elements of a movie success including the solid word of mouth built up by the first series, a good story and a reliable cast. But the key to becoming a blockbuster is location and the ability of administrators to control the entire project, Xiao said. On December 24, Christmas Eve, two more competitive Chinese films Fire on the Plain starring Zhou Dongyu and B for Busy starring Xu Zheng are also set to hit theaters. But Shi pointed out that since these films are of different genres, they will not compete with each other but will form a healthy and multi-thematic film market for Chinese audiences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202111/1239331.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

