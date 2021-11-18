Mehwish Hayat wants Bollywood to be fair, if not positive





After British actor Riz Ahmed and Pakistani President Arif Alvi expressed disgust and disappointment – respectively – at Indian film “Islamophobic” Sooryavanshi, actor Mehwish Hayat and Jibran Nasir followed suit by calling on Rohit Shetty and Bollywood. As the filmmaker responded to the backlash from his evil Muslims in Sooryavanshi received, the wave of criticism does not abate and many have only started to notice how Modi’s India is making matters worse for its Muslim minority by constantly portraying them as the bad guys. In his clarifying-cum-counter account presented to The Quintet, Shetty had explained why his Hindu villains in previous films had not aroused the same anger. He went on to ensure that there was no specific objective behind creating wicked people out of a certain caste or religion. But a Washington Post article explained why Sooryavanshi box office success should worry us all. Now Hayat has tweeted: “Sooryavanshi is the latest Bollywood film promoting Islamophobia. The tide is turning in Hollywood and hopefully across the border they will follow suit as well. She went on to reiterate, “Like I said, if it’s not positive portrayals, at least be fair in the way you show Muslims. Build bridges, not hate! “Sooryavanshi” is the latest Bollywood film promoting Islamophobia. The tide is turning in Hollywood and hopefully across the border they will follow suit as well. Like I said, if it’s not positive portrayals, at least be fair in the way you show Muslims. Build bridges, not hate! pic.twitter.com/DA7MUuVpKo – Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) November 17, 2021 Nasir also lambasted the growing number of problematic narratives being spread by India. “The largest democracy in the world, the second most populous country with eight major religions, 121 major languages, 29 different states and cultures, 4000 cities or towns, over 5500 years of civilization, but every great movie now needs to strengthen the narrative of the Hindutva. “ The world’s largest democracy, 2nd most populous country, 8 major religions, 121 major languages, 29 states with different cultures, 4000 cities / towns, over 5500 years of civilization, but now every great movie must reinforce the narrative of the Hindutva. How poor India has become and how quickly. – Mr. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) November 17, 2021 He went on to lament: “how poor India has become and how fast”. In March of last year, Akshay Kumar, who stars in Sooryavanshi, had told PTI, that for him, there was “only one religion and it was to be Indian”, and his next film Sooryavanshi would reflect that. The actor claimed that the film’s story would not see the world through the lens of religion. “I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that’s what the film also shows. The idea of ​​being Indian and not being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we don’t ‘We have not examined on the basis of religion,’ Kumar said. Ask if Sooryavanshi was more relevant during times of community unrest in India, the actor said, “It’s a coincidence we didn’t do it on purpose. But, yes, it’s a very relevant film today.” An article in the Washington post explains why Sooryavanshi’s box office success should worry all of us and that both Ahmed and Alvi shared it on their Twitter with the previous one making a disgusted face as the latter wrote, “Dangerous for India . In this Islamophobic hatred, India will self-destruct. No less, I hope and pray that healthy elements within Indian society prevent this. “ Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

