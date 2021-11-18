Meet the 32-year-old millionaire con artist who fooled top politicians, Bollywood celebrities

32-year-old Suresh Chandrashekhar, who at first glance appears like an ordinary man, has managed to get people talking about him. He is the millionaire con artist who is involved in the extortion of hundreds of crore of businessmen, politicians and celebrities, including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

If it could be called a skill, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had mastered the “skill” of identity theft.

When he was arrested this time by Delhi Police and the Directorate of Execution, officers who met him were impressed by his intelligence.

One person who met Sukesh Chandrashekhar said, “If a person meets Sukesh for the first time, even for 30 minutes, that person will follow his advice. He speaks very well and leaves a lasting impression on people.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was born into a lower middle class family in Karnatakas Bengaluru. His father, Vijayan Chandrashekhar, recently deceased, always wanted him to study well. A resident of Benglalurus Bhawani Nagar, Sukesh completed class 12 at Madurai University and refused to study further. He started to work in the real estate industry. Car enthusiast, Sukesh also began to organize car races when he was a minor.

MILLIONAIRE’S DREAM

A Delhi Police Officer, who investigated Sukesh Chandrashekhar, told India Today TV, During the interrogation we learned that Sukesh dreamed of being a millionaire in his life and to materialize his dream he was determined to make money by hook or crook.

Sukesh made her dream come true, but ended up in jail.

From the age of 17, Sukesh began to deceive people by posing as senior government officials over the phone. In 2007, when he was not even 18, he posed as a very high-ranking bureaucrat and duped more than 100 people under the pretext of having their jobs done by the Bangalore Development Authority. But, he was soon exposed. In 2007, he was arrested for the first time by the Banglores Bannerghatta Police Station.

Once out of custody, he realized that it would be foolish to stop now. He later made business associates, extended his racketeering, and went into madness to extort and deceive people. He was arrested several times by the police, but as soon as he was released on bail, he continued to swindle people.

A BOLLYWOOD FAN

Fan of cinema and Bollywood, in 2010, Sukesh alias Balaji, came into contact with the model and actress Leena Paulose who played a role in the movie Madras Cafe. Soon they began to live together. Leena also became his partner in crime and started helping Sukesh scam people. Leena and Sukesh started living together and in 2015 they got married.

While Sukesh was married to Leena, he is said to have had affairs with many Bollywood celebrities and he dated them until he was arrested by police this year.

According to an officer, Sukesh used to involve new associates in his team in accordance with the demands of the commission of a crime. But his wife Leena remained continually involved in his criminal activities.

Leena was also arrested in three cases with him. Sukesh also came under the scanners of the central agencies. In 2015, Sukesh moved to Mumbai with Leena and started a Ponzi scheme. More than 450 investors deposited their money in his company before being looted. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a complaint and Sukesh and Leena were named on charges of deceiving investors to the tune of Rs 19.5 crore.

Not afraid of being arrested, Sukesh continued to impersonate Justice Department bureaucrats, Home Office officials, high court officials, and continued to swindle people.

In 2017, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Sukesh on the complaint of politician TTV Dhinakaran, who was also deceived by Sukesh. Dhinakaran wanted to acquire Jayalalithaa’s inheritance and keep the electoral symbol of the two leaves. Sukesh learned of Dhinakaran’s desperation and struck a deal for Rs 50 crore.

Sukesh told him that he knew the officials of the Election Commission of India and that he would pay a bribe to get the symbol in their favor. Later, Dhinakaran heard about Sukesh and filed a complaint, after which he was arrested.

He was housed in the Tihar prison in Delhi. While in detention, he formed a new racket with prison officials, his wife, and other prominent prisoners. He arranged a cell phone and started calling a businessman’s wife through four apps. Her husband was also in prison.

In 2020-2021, within a year, he extorted 200 crore rupees from him posing as a senior officer in the Ministry of Justice and also the Ministry of the Interior. On one occasion, he told the victim that “Interior Minister Amit Shah would overhear the conversation and that she should behave politely during the phone call.

Sukesh always ended his conversation with “Jai Hind to impress his victims and convince them that he was serving the government.”

While Sukesh was in jail, he also talked to Bollywood actors, sent them expensive gifts, provided them with money, and on a few occasions even ran into one of them when he was on bail. . In addition to actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, at least two great prominent actresses have received expensive gifts from him.

At the age of 32, Sukesh is currently under investigation for 32 criminal cases by several state police officers and three central agencies – CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax.