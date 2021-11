Crypto, Hollywood co-star by deepening financial and strategic ties

Crypto has become Hollywood, and vice versa, as the two industries deepen their financial and strategic ties. The big picture: For crypto, these partnerships aim to strengthen brand awareness. For artists and entertainment companies, it’s all about the fear of missing out on the next big thing. Driving the news: Staples Center in Los Angeles announced Wednesday that it will be renamed Crypto.com Arena, via a 20-year naming rights deal valued at north of $ 700 million. Expect there to be synergies in the stadium, including around NFTs. It comes after a multitude of actors, athletes, musicians and influencers have invested in crypto companies, often becoming official or de facto spokespersons. Others are peddle TVN.

Some want to get into an emerging technology early on that could revolutionize their industries, unlike the original social media revolution in which most of the profits stayed in Silicon Valley.

Or, as a crypto insider put it to Axios: “Ashton Kutcher made a ton of money getting into Twitter early, but he was a bit lonely… A lot of people in Hollywood want to make sure they don’t make that mistake anymore. “ Between the lines: Entertainment companies are using Web3’s promise to attract developers, excite investors, and get more out of existing intellectual property. Fox plans to double its investments in blockchain technology by introducing more NFTs and digital collectibles for its shows and franchises in the coming months. “It’s a revenue-generating business,” Scott Greenberg, CEO of Fox’s Blockchain Creative Labs division, recently told Axios.

The big Hollywood studios, like ViacomCBS, Lionsgate and Warner bros have also introduced NFT drops around major shows and movies.

Legendary debuted the first film art release for “Godzilla vs. Kong” in March.

Even Disney said last week that it is creating its own Disney +-related metaverse.

Hollywood talent agencies like WME and CAA have professionals focused on NFT and the broader crypto spaces. One of the best connectors Between crypto and Hollywood is venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Katie Haun, co-head of her crypto fund, told Axios: “The concept of Web3 has quickly become mainstream and part of the culture … Anyone involved in content creation, especially in the entertainment industry, recognizes that NFTs and other Web3 technologies are creating new forms of ownership and better ways to connect with fans. We were still in the early stages of all of this, so most agree that there is a lot to be gained if you are open-minded and curious. The bottom line: Each side shines the spotlight on the other.

