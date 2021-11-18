Emily Ratajkowski’s My Body Reviews Beauty and Abuse | Autobiography and memory

I am not a model or a celebrity, but my image was stolen from me. When I was 17, a boyfriend from high school circulated the nude pics I sent him to what looked like everyone I had met, as well as a number of people I didn’t. had never met. The lustful Facebook messages that flooded my inbox were daily reminders that my body wasn’t mine. It belonged to men on the Internet; I only lived inside.

What happened to me also happened, albeit on a much larger scale, to famous model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. As she recounts in her first collection of essays, My Body, a fashion photographer who photographed her naked when she was young, drunk and vulnerable persists in selling Polaroids books.

He is far from the only man to take advantage of Ratajkowski’s beauty: as she explains in Buying Myself Back, perhaps the best piece in her thoughtful and accessible book, artist Richard Prince presented one of her Instagram photos in his so-called Instagram Paintings series, which consists of images from Instagram posts printed on an oversized canvas. In order to retrieve the photo, Ratajkowski had to purchase the artwork; eventually, she found herself in the bizarre position of buying herself or at least the image that had been spoofed.

Few women are this important, let alone turn out to be reluctant fodder for famous artists, but overall, what’s striking about My Body is not how much a renowned model are different from those of an ordinary woman, but rather how continuous the experiences are. At first, I suspected that this made the book boring. My Body is more of a non-linear memoir than a collection of essays, although Ratajkowski’s reflections are nominally organized into separate sections, they seem to blend into a more general autobiographical mess, and many reminiscences of Ratajkowski date back to his teenage years. She remembers her fixation on Britney Spears, her childhood home in San Diego, and, most importantly, her relentless objectification at the hands of various romantic interests and employers. As I perused the accounts of advancements and inappropriate screams, I wondered why Ratajkowski had chosen to devote so much space to relatively common degradations, rather than focusing on the more exotic indignities she endured in the past. as she became famous.

But as I read on, I realized that the depressing familiarity of abuse that Ratajkowski recounts is precisely the problem. Anecdotes in My Body dramatize what is always true, although often implicit: that women can neither escape nor fully inhabit bodies that men are determined to appropriate. While Ratajkowski understands that her attraction is a form of power, she also understands that the influence and status that I have gained has only been granted to me because I appealed to men. Her body is only of value to the extent that it functions as a commodity, a tool that I use to make a living as a model. When she undresses for a shoot, she dissociates herself: I don’t even really recognize my body as me.

Women can neither escape nor fully inhabit bodies that men strive to appropriate

Yet despite all of his self-awareness, Ratajkowski stops before exploring the full implications of his alienation. The very phrase to redeem myself presupposes that women’s bodies are products designed to attract male buyers. Ratajkowski’s appearance is just a product yet, for the most part, she writes as if it were a natural endowment, a gift passed down to her by her mother as a bequeathed jewel. I did nothing to gain my beauty, she concludes.

But of course, like all models, she did a lot. On the one hand, she went on a diet, a fact that she only sporadically mentions in My Body. At one point, she casually notices that she has booked more shootings after contracting the flu and losing 10 pounds in a week; later, she notes in passing that she has started smoking cigarettes and skipping meals to maintain a slim waist. As the former model-turned-sociologist Ashley Mears writes in her incisive ethnography of the fashion industry, Pricing Beauty, a model job and the work of its agents, its clients, their assistants and their entire social world is juggled out of sight.

What is my body neglects to explore Ratajkowski’s elaborate stylization and its social underpinnings. As she explains in a haunting video tutorial posted to Vogues’ YouTube channel (but doesn’t talk about it in her book), her daily makeup routine includes 15 steps and the application of 11 products. In other words, she wears more makeup to dinner with her friends than I have worn in my entire life. My intention is not to shame her on the contrary, I admire and I envy her art, to say nothing of her patience but rather to note that, in a book on feminine desirability and injustice, it is appropriate to emphasize that beauty takes time, skill, money and effort.

In other words, being beautiful takes job. For many women this seems obligatory, and for most of us it is unpaid. Models or not, we have no choice but to see ourselves through the prism of our bodies; we are all forced to endure the amalgamation of ego and appearance; and we all strive, in one way or another, to redeem ourselves. The catch is, many of us still can’t afford it.