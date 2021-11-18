Entertainment
Pete Davidson celebrates his birthday with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner | Entertainment
Pete Davidson spent his birthday with Kim Kardashian and his mother Kris Jenner.
The Saturday Night Live comic celebrated his 28th birthday with the 41-year-old superstar influencer by his side and Kris, 66, joining in the fun.
The news was shared by Public rapper Enemy Flava Flav, 62, who posted an Instagram tribute to his adopted son, which included a photo of Pete and Kim together.
Rapper Fight the Power wrote: FLAVOR FLAV ::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidsons birthday with the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner. (sic)
The hip hop legend added a sweet comment on how he lent him his signature clock neck chain, writing: looks really good on you ,,,, happy birthday ,,,, (sic) “
Kim and Pete have yet to post pictures of them together on social media, but rumors abound that they are an object.
A source told Us Weekly magazine that the founder of SKIMS has fallen for the actress, and how he makes her feel good and excited to see what’s going on.
Another source told the magazine that the duo is not official yet, but that there is potential as Kim is now estranged from husband Kanye West, the father of her four children, North, eight, Saint, five years, Chicago, three years and Psalm. , of them.
The insider said, “Kim is single and having fun right now, but things could get romantic.
‘Entertainment Tonight’ also reported that Kim and Pete “are trying to make it look like they’re just friends, but a little more than that right now.”
A source said: “They have a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a crush on Kim.”
Kim and Pete – whose ex-lovers include Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Ariana Grande – met when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hosted “Saturday Night Live”.
