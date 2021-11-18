Bollywood movies that promoted colorism and put dark-skinned people to shame





One of the most prominent facets of Indian prejudices can be seen through our affinity for fairer complexions. In a country predominantly made up of medium to dark skinned individuals, it is shameful to see the blind colourism that reigns among us. Bollywood seems to be a major propagator of the phenomenon. Fairness creams promising to deliver 10 shades of lighter skin to the traditionally dark girl’s brand like kaali in our films, the examples are widespread and for the most part demeaning. While we’re definitely making strides toward inclusiveness, these particular films feel like they are taking equal steps backwards. The question of the brown face Another phenomenon that seems to be gaining momentum in recent years is the brown face problem. Instead of picking the right actor for a role, we saw top actors indulging in the shameful practice of going darker with makeup. This can be noticed in movies like Hrithik Roshans Super 30, Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, Alia bhatt Utta Punjab, Bhumi Pednekars Bala and Samantha Prabhu in family man 2. This practice perpetuates a toxic cycle of misrepresentation and demeans people based on the color of their skin. Most often, these characters are portrayed as criminals, terrorists or members of the lower strata of society. We need to hold our film fraternity responsible for spreading these misconceptions and stereotypes. Here are some movies that made fun of dark skin tones: 1. Khaali Peeli The movie had a song that was previously titled Beyonce Sharma jayegi and it contained the words, Ho tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce Sharma jayegi. Although the directors of the film changed the lyrics as the controversy erupted, they wondered what the producers were smoking before they correlated someone’s warmth with the color of their skin. Credit: YouTube / Zee Music Company 2. Fashion It’s a classic: in a scene where Meghna is seen getting out of hand, she wakes up next to an African American man and it seems to symbolize the lowest point of her life so far. The understanding here is that having sex with a man of African descent pollutes you.

Credit: Madhur Bhandarkar Films 3. Kambakkht Ishq In a sequence meant to be funny, Akshay is seen coating his face with a layer of dark paint. Even Kareena is seen as disgusted by her appearance. Why was this scene allowed in the final cut?

Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment 4. Bala, Super 30, Gully Boy and Coolie No.1 These four films have been accused of spreading the heinous phenomenon of the brown face. In all of these movies, instead of picking the right actor or actress, producers have given themselves to temporarily darkening the tone of their fair-skinned artists. As we said above, this practice is a shameful misrepresentation from which we must steer clear. Which of the following films enraged you the most and why? Let us know in the comments below. Main image credit: Excel Entertainment + Madhur Bhandarkar Films

