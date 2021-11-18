3 lessons from Taylor Swift’s re-recorded ‘Red’ album that have nothing to do with music

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably heard that Taylor Swift released an album last week. The album itself is ten years old, but she re-recorded everything, as well as songs that were never released. This is the second album that Swift has re-recorded in an attempt to appropriate her music after a long argument with her former label.

Although there are a few new songs on the re-recorded version, I’m less interested in the music. That’s not to say it’s no good – I just think there’s something a lot more interesting about Swift’s approach. Swift has managed to do what few artists have: own their music. More importantly, the way she did it turns out to be a valuable lesson for every entrepreneur:

1. Cultivate affection

Swift told Seth Meyers that she take the opportunity to “go back and kind of live that nostalgia with the fans that is why I’m doing this. I can do things that I know they would have loved to do first. times.”

It’s a powerful thing for any brand, and Swift has – more than almost any other musician or artist – cultivated an extraordinary level of affection and loyalty from her fans. I say “cultured” because that’s exactly what Swift does, giving her audience exactly what they want.

“I really feel like I know them well” Swift told Jimmy Fallon. “I go online. I watch what they think about things. I really care about their opinions … I think I know what they want.”

For example, she recorded a short film featuring the 10 minute version of a song that was not even released as a single when the album was released. This song, “All Too Well”, is widely regarded as a favorite with fans and music critics and has taken on a life of its own. The film now has over 37 million views on YouTube in just four days.

And, during the pandemic, Swift released not one, but two surprise albums for her fans. It’s not exactly complicated: Swift gives her fans exactly what they want and, in return, she earns their affection. It turns out to be quite powerful. Especially for an artist like Swift who is as much an entrepreneur as an artist. Which brings us to:

2. Take control of your destiny

“Something that happened years ago where I made it very clear that I wanted to be able to buy my music, and this opportunity was not given to me, and it was sold to someone from other, ”Swift told Meyers. “I just thought I was the one who made this music first, I can just do it again. So that’s what we do … When something in parentheses says ‘Taylor’s Version’, it means I’m doing it. owns, which is exciting. “

The fact that the songs all say “(Taylor’s Version)” is really great. She signals to her fans that “this is the one you should buy or stream.” At the same time, the unsaid is to stop broadcasting the originals since they are not his.

Swift’s music has made her and many music executives a lot of money. But the power dynamic in that relationship has always moved away from the artist, even though Swift is one of the most successful artists of her generation.

Largely thanks to her sense of entrepreneurship, combined with the loyalty of her fans, Swift is able to go back and re-record her music knowing that these fans are completely behind her. The work she’s done to make that connection is now paying off as she takes control of her own destiny.

3. Have fun

Listening to Swift talk about this experience, you get the impression that she is having fun. That’s not to say it’s not work, but you can tell that Swift isn’t only very good at what she does, she loves doing it.

This is actually a pretty big success factor. If the thing you’ve decided to devote your life to isn’t fun for you, you are probably doing it wrong. At a minimum, you should probably find something else to do.