Entertainment as decent work: give it recognition and dignity – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No. 1 English Daily Newspaper

The entertainment industry is not fully recognized as a job by the state, labor authorities or the police. Both women and men work in dance bars, dohori restaurants, cabin restaurants and massage parlors in urban areas.

Most of the women working in this sector, 96 percent of them have migrated from rural areas to cities in search of employment.

To exercise their profession and feed the family, women work as waitresses, dancers, singers, hostesses, cooks, in charge of client relations and masseuses.

It is easy to get a job in such a job as academic qualification and certificates are not required.

Women and men working in this sector often face violations of labor and other rights. Only a few women want to quit their jobs because it is difficult to find another job. Many join this sector because they do not have good academic qualifications, no work experience and do not have citizenship papers. A few join this sector because of their interest in dancing or singing.

These workers are appointed with verbal promises and do not receive contracts or letters of appointment, hence are not even paid minimum wage.

The Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security recently prescribed the minimum wage / wage of a worker / employee under section 106 of the Labor Act 2074 (2017).

Thus, the minimum monthly wage for a worker, other than in a tea plantation, is Rs 13,450, the basic salary being Rs 8,455.

The minimum daily wage is Rs 517 and the hourly wage is Rs 69. Unfortunately, the company still does not consider this work to be decent work and is still not recognized as work by the state. As a result, women working in this sector risk being denied their right to decent work.

Almost 99.5 percent of the women did not receive a contract or letter of appointment detailing duties and salaries.

The owners verbally agree wages of Rs. 3,000 to 8,000 per month, well below the minimum Rs 12,000. In practice, most women do not receive their monthly salary, and more often than not even on time.

Sometimes they don’t get their salary for months. These workers are forced to repeatedly ask for the wages owed to them. Complaints have been filed against the owners, which means that these workers have started to speak out against the injustice themselves, although there are organizations that defend their rights.

Many times the employee has had to deal with violence from the employer for no reason. After facing such abuse, even if the employees decide to quit their jobs, they are either forced to stay or are not paid for the work they have done or the services they have rendered at the workplace. Abusers can be employers and even guests. Sexual assault is also becoming common in massage parlors.

Police violations include arbitrary arrests, physical and sexual assault, discriminatory and abusive language, and harassment.

If a workplace is raided and the owners have fled, police arrest staff members.

Women are forced to post a bond on numerous occasions.

Police often harass or arrest women who return home at night, claiming they were involved in illegal labor. Even though these women claim to be returning home after completing their night shift at the workplace, the police do not trust them. These women also face problems with police tracking and teasing. These activities make them precarious.

Landlords often refuse to rent rooms to workers or charge exorbitant prices.

Women report slander and refusal to open doors at night. Sometimes, women working the night shift (especially in Thamel) return home around 3 am, and end up waiting a long time at the door of their rented accommodation. The social norm has established a “good” woman as a housewife. Families and society in general tend to exclude a woman who disturbs the norm.

Thousands of girls work as waitresses and dancers for a living. It is common knowledge that girls and women from poor families fill dance bars, massage parlors and restaurants.

Ensuring the dignity, recognition and job security of women and girls working in the entertainment industry appears to be a major challenge due to the ingrained negative attitude towards leisure and entertainment.

Working conditions in the adult entertainment sector (AES) are said to be abusive and those who work there cannot return to their families or the community. They are also known to be addicted to alcohol, drugs and cigarettes.

They face domestic violence and are at high risk of being trafficked outside the country.

Sometimes women who face sexual harassment in their daily lives don’t even know it is harassment.

They are forced to keep quiet for fear of losing their jobs because they have no qualifications.

However, the growth of the entertainment industry has been directly linked to the development of a modern economy and economic productivity. Entertainment businesses are found throughout the valley and are primarily located in Thamel, Gongabu Buspark, Kalanki, Koteshwor, Sinamangal, Chabahil, Sundhara, and Durbar Marg.

Above all, women should be provided with education, training and employment opportunities before they find their way into the entertainment industry. The root of the problems lies in their backwardness, ignorance and poverty. Once these problems are resolved, the cases of exploitation of girls and women who constitute more than half of the total population will be minimal.

The government must develop strong laws to address the problems in this sector. It should put in place strong mechanisms to monitor the anomalies that occur in this sector. Women working in this sector should be treated on an equal basis with other women working in private or public institutions or enterprises.

After all, one has the right to work where one’s best interests lie and, therefore, every job should be respected equally and with dignity.

It is common knowledge that girls and women from poor families fill dance bars, massage parlors and restaurants.

A version of this article appears in the November 18, 2021 print of The Himalayan Times.