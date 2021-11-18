Things about college and school life Bollywood movies were woefully wrong

If aliens came to earth and watched Hindi movies to get a feel for India’s education system, they would only get lies. 90% of what is shown in Bollywood about school and university life is a ridiculous farce. Here are 10 very good reasons.

1. No one studies, and no parent seems to care



Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Other than carrying books through the hallways for aesthetic reasons, these characters have no connection with their studies. It’s crazy in a country like India, where most of us would go home and cry because the teachers didn’t think our 80th percentile was JEE material. As far as Bollywood school children are concerned, this is not a problem. Who is padhai? What are textbooks? We don’t know her.

2. The infrastructure of these schools is like that of a palace-spaceship



Image credit: Dharma Productions

Our brick-and-mortar schools with whitewashed walls and striped wood desks are nowhere in these glass schools larger than a football field. Their gymnasiums are like spaceships and they have auditoriums the size of a movie theater. We had a field to run around and a room with a floor to sit on.

3. We didn’t even wear the clothes they wear to school at parties



Image credit: Dharma Productions

Most of us had a school life so far removed from that of the one percent depicted in the movies, that we can’t even imagine stepping out in the glitzy, off-piste outfits the supporting characters wear.

We skinny kids spent our days off in graphic t-shirts with glittering text and ill-fitting jeans. The people we see on screen are ripped apart and designed to be fitness models on Instagram. What about school uniforms? Forget that!

4. Where’s the part about a firecracker bursting in the school bathroom?



Image credit: Dharma Productions

No one’s school life was complete without someone setting off firecrackers in part of the school like a prank. Why is this momentous occasion not documented in cinematic verse? We need answers.

5. Why isn’t anyone crying because they failed in math?



Image credit: Dharma Productions

If none of your friends ever cried or tried to run away from home because they were afraid to tell their parents that they had failed in math, then maybe you were the friend who did. ‘did. This integral rite of passage for each desi kid still hasn’t been recognized by filmmakers, and we want justice to be done.

6. Why is no one dancing on Pyaar Ke Geet or Dheem Tadare or Ek Tu Hi Bharosa?



Image credit: Dharma Productions

Some songs were staples of school functions. While we understand that Hindi films must have original sheet music to catch the eye, the iconic dances for Rangeelo mharo dholna and Hey ishwar, oh my god you pukaar sun the must at least be shown once for the sake of precise representation.

7. How are these managers so involved in the day-to-day activities? We barely saw ours



Image credit: Red Chillies Entertainment

If you were summoned to the Director’s office, it was either because you had won the Nobel Prize, or because you were about to be killed or worse yet expelled. People weren’t just interacting with their principal for no reason, that too, all the time. Heck, even the teachers don’t talk to the principal much!

8. Canteen food doesn’t have screen time, which was the best thing in life back then



Image credit: Dharma Productions

Samosas, these 10 rupees to chatterFat spring rolls were what made school and college life delicious. Children in Student of the year are seen sipping expensive coffees and going to fancy cafes and clubs instead!

9. Female friendships are hardly documented



Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Bollywood has given us many college bromances, high school romances, and general stories of yaari-dosti. But there is a gaping hole where the strong and permanent bonds of female friendships should be. Why is there so little mention of the amazing friendships women develop in school and university?

ten. The fact that these characters are so interested in participating in Sports Day is laughable



Image credit: Dharma Productions

Nothing is more unrealistic than the enthusiasm with which these characters participate in sporting activities. In these films, no one pretends to have a stomach ache, and no one presents a fake doctor’s certificate that they cannot attend the physiotherapy course due to a headache. False news!

Main image credit: Dharma Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment