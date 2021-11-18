Oprah gives exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Adele’s interview

One Wednesday in late October, Oprah caught up with Adele to discuss the emotional upheaval that inspired her new album, love life, body image after weight loss, and more. The special concert and the interview, entitled Adele one night only, aired on CBS on November 14, five days before the release of .

On her Instagram story, Oprah provided some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the build-up to the event, which drew more than 10 million viewers. Don’t worry if you missed Instagram’s recap: here we recap all of her best moments, including Oprah and Adele’s emotional first meeting, and a few you haven’t gotten to see yet.

Below, watch Oprah tell us about the day of her interview with Adele and the day of Adele’s comeback performance.

On the day of the interview

Until the day of the interview, Oprah only knew Adele through her music and she had listened to a parcel of it. “Before interviewing him, I was listening , , , and the new album [30] to the point, literally, where I got up to pee this morning and went, Stop that! I want them all to stop! I’m going to need therapy to get Adele’s songs out of my head. It’s the only music I’ve listened to in the last 10 days, ”Oprah said with a laugh.

After familiarizing herself with Adele’s emotional landscape through her ballads, Oprah met the real Adele. Before their conversation sitting in her rose garden, Oprah directed her golf cart to the guesthouse, where Adele was staying. “I was talking to Gayle about the fact that I had never met you before,” she said. Adele replied, “I saw you once on the other side of the room.”

The pair discussed their nearly matching neutral suits – the fashion moment that almost Never was. Oprah originally planned to wear an apricot-colored Sally LaPointe suit to complement the flowers in the rose garden. However, upon finding out that Adele would wear a white suit, she changed her mind and chose a Brunello Cucinelli jumpsuit. “I didn’t want to look like a parrot in the room,” Oprah explained to Gayle on FaceTime.

Leaving, after the meeting, Oprah said she felt a surge of excitement for the upcoming conversation: “I’m excited. It’s going to be good. You can tell, she came to play. I love it when you come to play.

Next, Oprah took a tour of the rose garden at her home in Montecito, Calif., Which she helped design alongside Rosarian master Dan Bifano. The garden is home to more than 600 rose bushes and flowers such as lilies, hydrangeas and daffodils. “It’s November and the roses are still blooming. Roses bloom here in Santa Barbara until January. Then we cut them off and they started to grow again, ”she explained.

Oprah also passed by her favorite part of the garden – the tearoom, a cozy building she uses for reading, meditating, and taking an occasional nap. “Any Sunday, this is where you can find me,” she said.

Oprah briefly considered hosting the interview in the tearoom, but since the concert portion of the evening was held outdoors, she wanted to continue the outdoorsy theme. Another option offered? The amphitheater on Oprah’s property, where she hosts gospel brunches and other gatherings. “The rose garden was better because it will look like a warm hug. It looked too big, it wasn’t intimate, ”she said.

The interview finally took place under an arch in the rose garden. Oprah gasped when she first saw the setup. “Sounds great,” she said, greeting the crew.

Joe pugliese

After visiting the rose garden, she returned home to finalize interview questions with her producer, Tara Montgomery. “The problem here is that we have too many questions. Pages and pages of questions. We have to reduce them, ”Oprah said. CBS aired a simplified version of the full interview, which originally lasted two hours (yes, we’re waiting for the director’s cut!).

After the interview, Adele and her beau, sports agent Rich Paul, joined Oprah for dinner. On Instagram, Oprah shared with us her plans for her first dinner since November 2019. “It’s been two years since no one came to my house who wasn’t part of the house bubble,” she said. declared.

Oprah worked with her chefs to plan a menu, which included Mexican-inspired cuisine like Baja-style shrimp, Spanish brown rice, Mexican street corn with lime, and paprika (“I could eat a pan full of that “) and warm truffle quesadillas, which Oprah says is her” all-time favorite. ” She said, “Any kind of truffle stuff, I like.” For dessert, guests enjoyed an apple, pear and oat crumble and homemade gingerbread cookies, accompanied by hot cider.

In the midst of the excitement of the day, Oprah stopped to take a moment of gratitude, one of her daily practices. “One of the things I’m grateful for is Adele thought enough of me to call her up and ask if I would interview her,” Oprah said, to which Adele laughed. “I’m grateful that you even know who I was,” Adele said.

“It almost makes me want to cry. She is exactly what I thought she was.

Oprah was also grateful that she expectations of Adele aligned with reality from Adele. “It almost makes me want to cry. She is exactly what I thought she was, ”said Oprah, visibly moved. “And it is sometimes very difficult, when you meet your heroes and you meet people that you have admired for a long time. This has happened to me quite a few times. Oprah turned to Adele to say, “You are so yourself and genuine with everything.”

The day of the concert

The Sunday following her interview with Oprah, Adele performed at LA’s Griffith Observatory, overlooking the Hollywood Sign. Adele’s son Angelo got to see his mother sing live for the first time. In the audience were also Adele’s friends and family, as well as familiar faces, like Tracee Ellis Ross, Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy. “I chose to make the comeback this way to celebrate how special the manufacturing process is. [was]”Adele told Oprah in Adele one night only.

The concert also marked Oprah’s first major in-person event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Gayle told the camera that when Oprah first saw how many people were buzzing around, she was nervous at first. “She said, ‘There are a lot of people there. It’s very scary for me. It’s scary for me ‘”Gayle describes a similar feeling after attending his first in-person event after vaccination, a Nets game with 14,000 spectators.

Adele performing at Griffith Observatory in Adele one night only. CLIFF LIPSON

Admitting her initial discomfort, Oprah said she felt safe thanks to the safety measures and the vaccine. “We are vaccinated, boosted and masked. I had a test yesterday, ”Oprah said.

Initially, the concert was supposed to take place on Monday, but the weather forecast forced the plan to change. “What you don’t all know is it’s supposed to be tomorrow. It never rains in California, but there’s a 100% chance it will rain tomorrow. Everyone had to turn everything around completely and leave a day early. God bless this crew, ”Oprah said. Oprah wasn’t complaining about the rain, however, she did say rainy days are her favorite as she can cancel plans and read.

Wearing a navy blue Sally LaPointe suit, Oprah introduced Adele at the start of the show. Even though she only had to say a line or two at the gig, Oprah took the rehearsal seriously and explained why. “I was at an awards ceremony once and a famous person was supposed to rehearse. They did not come. Then they were literally looking through the curtain during the show. I always do the rehearsal, no matter what, ”she said.

After weeks of preparation, Oprah ultimately was able to relax at the concert. All those days of listening to Adele’s music paid off when Oprah got to sing “Hello” alongside Lizzo, whom she also first met. “You meet the nicest people here,” said Oprah, pointing to Lizzo, who agreed.

At the end of the day, Oprah and Gayle got in the car to drive home, still in shock. “It was a fantastic night,” Oprah said, scoring an a cappella version of “Rolling in the Deep”. Gayle called it “one of those things you didn’t want to finish.” And fortunately, Adele one night only airs on Paramount Plus, it never To to finish.

