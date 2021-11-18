Covid shatters Shortland Street actor’s wedding hopes

Just like her Shortland Street Nurse of Madonna Diaz’s character, actress Marianne Infante knows that the path to true love rarely goes smoothly.

The Aucklands Delta outbreak has forced the actor and his fiance Gareth to postpone their wedding from October to December, but she now has little hope for that to happen this year.

We wanted to get married on October 10th, but we were still right in the middle of level three of the time and although we could have continued with 10 people (the number allowed at this level) that was not what we wanted, said Infanta. , whose family lives in Christchurch.

Provided Actress Marianne Infante plays nurse Madonna Diaz in Shortland Street.

It’s more than just a day of celebration. It’s also about our whnau coming together.

We postponed it until December but we still don’t know if it will be feasible.

Infante says the couple did not want to endanger their friends and family in any way.

I think the wedding will take place when it arrives and it will be perfect when it does. I don’t think we would be happy on our own if we had a wedding and started a group or endangered our vulnerable family members in any way, she said, adding that it didn’t. prevented from being sad when October 10 arrived.

At this point in October the weather was pretty miserable and I had prayed that the weather on our wedding day was perfect. And there you have it, October 10 arrives and it was the most beautiful sunny day. So my partner, I and our roommate bought a bottle of champagne, made a cheese board and had a drink on the deck. It was a very beautiful wedding day without marriage.

Meanwhile, she consoles herself by getting to know the newest addition to her family, a Labrador / Shar Pei cross rescue puppy named Joey.

I grew up with dogs and now I’m finally at a point in my career where I’m somewhat financially stable and can actually be a good responsible dog parent, says Infante, adding that despite the annulled marriage, she feels lucky.

To be honest, I feel like one of the most privileged people in Auckland right now because my home space is quite good. I have an outdoor and indoor space and then I have the opportunity to go to work and work with people I love.

Back in Ferndale, Madonna isn’t so lucky. The religious nurse refuses to give in to her love for paramedic Viliami (Theo David) and her inability to ignore her faith means she could lose him forever.

Newcomer Jojo (Ava Diakhaby) has beefed up with her man and it looks like their relationship has evolved into sex. Madonna is heartbroken and seething.

Infante says that while she does not share Madonnas’ faith, the couple have a lot in common.

Provided I never thought I’d be on prime-time television, says actress Marianne Infante.

We both wear our hearts on our sleeves and are also very loyal and steadfast in our beliefs. I mean, I don’t have the same beliefs as hers, but the way she communicates and the way she boldly defends, we’re similar in that way, she says, adding that she can’t wait for them. viewers see what will follow.

There are some amazing and exciting stuff to come that will definitely rock Madonna.

Meanwhile, the actor relishes every minute of his first major TV role and, through it, the opportunity to highlight what it means to be a Filipino in New Zealand.

Fellow Filipino Kiwis were thrilled when Madonna showcased their national cuisine when Madonna and Desi (Kura Forester) started a catering business together.

They were like, Oh, my God you got adobo chicken on TV and then when non-Filipinos interact with me on my social media it all revolves around, you know, when I bought my dad in the hospital , the most incredible of Filipino nurses cared for him, says Infante.

It’s great that Filipinos and non-Filipinos react to what they have seen and can relate to it. That’s all I want. I never thought I would be on prime time TV and now that I’m here I’m just going to leave a lasting good impression, hopefully, and have the best time along the way.

There will probably be a time when I have to go back to the two minute noodle bustle and the theater world and I’m not ashamed of that. But for now, aside from having the absolute best time, I can actually breathe a little bit as an actor and that’s the icing on the cake of it all.

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, shows weekday evenings at 7 p.m.