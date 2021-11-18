Alec Baldwin: New lawsuit against actor for shooting “for no reason” when he accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins





2 hours Image source, Getty Images Legend, Mamie Mitchell (left) and her lawyer Gloria Allred spoke to the media on Wednesday A new lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin says the film’s script did not require him to shoot a gun when he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Screenwriter, Granny Mitchell, who informed police about what happened on the New Mexico recording, filed a complaint. His lawyer, Gloria Allred, accused the actor of “play russian roulette” when he fired the pistol without checking its contents. Baldwin and the film’s producers, who were also named in the lawsuit, have yet to comment. The Hollywood actor, who was a co-producer of the film, denied in several messages shared on social media the claims made by members of the team that suggest that the film set was dangerous. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate what happened on October 21 during the filming of “Rust”. So far, no criminal charges have been brought against anyone. Image source, Getty Images “The shoot was not in the script” Mitchell’s trial explains that in guin haba three closed camera shots: one of Baldwin’s eyes, another with a bloodstain on his shoulder, and a third from his chest. According to the text, that was when he “grabbed his holster and pulled out the gun.” “There was nothing in the script what to say than the weapon must be downloaded by the defendant Baldwin or by any other person, ”he said. At a press conference on Wednesday, the plaintiff’s lawyer described himself as “imprudent” the behavior of Baldwin and the film’s producers, whom he accused of not following security protocols. According to court records, the film’s assistant director handed the gun to Baldwin – who was unaware it contained live ammunition – and told him it had been discharged, screaming “pistol of”. Image source, Getty Images Allred affirms that Baldwin “I chose to play russian roulette by firing a weapon without checking it and without the gunsmith doing it in his presence. “ The lawyer concluded that these errors in the protocols security “made someone’s injury or death more than likely.” According to the lawsuit, Mitchell was just over three feet from Baldwin when Baldwin fired. “I relive the blow and the sound of the explosion gun again and again, ”told reporters. This is the second lawsuit to be filed over the incident after the platform’s chief electrician filed a lawsuit earlier this month. The film’s gunsmith, who is responsible for the weapons and ammunition on set, said he didn’t know how the bullet hit the gun. Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. To downloada our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

