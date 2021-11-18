The man who attacked the still-on-the-run Tollywood actor





Even three days after an unidentified man attacked Tollywood actor Shalu Chourasiya and snatched his cell phone at KBR Park here, Hyderabad police were unable to make a breakthrough in the case. Police investigating the case have stepped up the investigation to identify the thief, who assaulted the actor on the outside park alley as she was walking. At least four police teams scanned the footage from the CCTV cameras set up around the walkway and the adjacent road to focus on the offender. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the outer driveway of KBR Park across from a cafe on Jubilee Hills Road 93. Police discovered that the robber immediately turned off the actor’s phone. Police reportedly found his handset pouch near Apollo Hospital. Investigators were working on leads to locate the offender, who the actor said was short and spoke Telugu. Police were also trying to determine if the assailant was someone known to the actor. However, she said the perpetrator was unknown. She also said that she had no personal enmity with anyone. The actor told a TV station that she escaped with certain death. She revealed that the abuser also assaulted her when she fell unconscious moments after assaulting her. She said when she woke up and resisted he picked up a boulder and was about to throw it over her head when she kicked him and climbed an iron fence and walked over. jumped on the main road to escape. Shalu Chourasiya said the man may have come for theft, but later his intention was definitely to molest and kill her. According to her, the man came from behind as she walked and held her with a cloth over her mouth. He wanted her to hand over the money. She said she offered to transfer it to her account, pulled out her phone but dialed 100 to alert the police. Realizing that she was informing the police, he snatched the cell phone from her and began to assault her. Click here for the latest Direct-to-OTT versions (list updated daily)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greatandhra.com/movies/news/man-who-attacked-tollywood-actor-still-at-large-117247 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos