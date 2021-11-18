Casting of The Sex Lives of College Girls: Pauline Chalamet, More





Welcome to the campus! Mindy Kaling has a slew of TV hits to her name, and she aims to add another one with The sex life of the students. The HBO comedy Max co-created by the Emmy nominee and Justin noble debuted with its first two episodes on Thursday, November 18. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes: three new episodes will be released on November 25 and December 2, and two more will be released on December 9. The series follows four college roommates played by Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit kaur (Beautiful), René Rapp (Leighton) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) upon arrival at the prestigious Essex College in New England. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are both adorable and infuriating as they live their new free life on campus, according to the synopsis. Ahead of her release, Kaling detailed her inspiration for the series and indicated whether her experience as a student at Dartmouth College was similar to that of the fictional characters. When it comes to the sex parts of the series, virtually nothing [is the same], she confessed Hollywood journalist in October. It’s all my imagination or the experiences of my more romantic writing team. All the fear of grades and not fitting in, which I got from my own experience. That’s the reason I wanted to do the show. It’s called The sex life of the students, but we wanted to tell the story of four bright and passionate girls in college. The romantic stuff looked like a good hook. Kaling also teased his separate take on Core Four earlier this month. I wanted to show young women who come with a really strong point of view, she said Parade. Kimberly wants to be a Supreme Court justice. Leighton will be in [Phi Beta] Kappa. Whitney wants to be pro [soccer]. None of them are wise, standing in the shadows. They come with a real purpose, and one is to have a lot of sex. As for the actors, they connected instantly despite the COVID-19 protocols in place. The first time the four of us saw each other, we sat outside basically on the freeway, a balcony that looked out over the freeway, and we were wearing masks and were six feet apart, reminded Chalamet to AND! New earlier this month. Alyah had these card games and we were playing cards. Scott intervened: You know the questions, we’re not really strangers, these card questions? I was like, Oh my God I’m so anxious I don’t know how to meet people. Plus, I’ve been indoors for, like, months, not sure how socialization works. Want to play a card game? We just started talking about our moms and crying and it was nice. Scroll through the gallery below to meet the cast of The sex life of the students.

