Art garage to host an open house | Entertainment News





COOPERSTOWN The Art Garage will host an open house and reception for area residents and visitors from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 19, with an outdoor portable warming pit and free hot drinks inside . According to a press release, Tracy Helgeson, Ashley Norwood Cooper and Marcie Schwartzman, the three artists featured in the main gallery, will be in attendance. In addition to the works presented in the New Works exhibition, Schwartzman will offer small stoneware bowls, each ringed with a band of enameled pearls. The show will remain in place until December 31. The program “Adam Masava: Direct from Nairobi”, which ran until November 30, is shown in Middle Bay. Masava, who lives outside Nairobi in Mukuru, an informal neighborhood he calls “an infamous slum”, will discuss his work in an international Zoom interview scheduled for Thursday, November 18 at 8 p.m. Nairobi time. Interested participants can email [email protected] for more information. As noted later in the release, Schwartzman, who has been developing his ceramic / fiber art form for two decades, will present three pieces created sequentially last summer for the Smithys Element shows, now brought together for the first time. Schwartzmans ceramic presents a specific textile choice that blends into the shape of the sandstone and collectively suggests air, fire and rain. A seamstress, she worked to combine two seemingly incongruous elements into a harmonious whole. Cooper creates scenes that reflect aspects of domestic life, including what she describes as the dramatic, the sweet, and the mundane. It now features fireflies and bees, as well as a new sculptural installation of oversized encaustic bees hanging from the rafters. Helgeson continues to focus on the colors and shapes of the landscapes around him, populating his works with an occasional barn or farm. New works feature autumn trees in smaller, more intimate rooms. Kenyan artist Masavas’ solo exhibition features corrugated iron paintings of industrious residents of his community, painted from a high point of view, the Mukuru Art Club he founded for at-risk youth. People rush through their day-to-day business, industrious and with dignity, in the latest show in Art Garages’ four-part social justice series. Louis Sherry’s hanging sculptures, which he considers to be birdhouses, are in the third bay. The Art Garage, at 689 Beaver Meadow Road, is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily by texting 315-941-9607 or calling 607-547- 5327.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/entertainment_news/art-garage-to-host-open-house/article_d5e3fd31-a624-5d83-8eb0-8b2ecde04803.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos