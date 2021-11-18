Entertainment
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes packed on PDA 2 weeks before split
A sign of the end? Two weeks before Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes announced their separation, things seemed to be going as usual for the couple.
Seorita employees were spotted packing their bags on the PDA during a beach day in Miami on November 3. Exactly 14 days later, the 24-year-old Cinderella The 23-year-old star and In My Blood crooner confirmed their decision to quit via Instagram Stories.
Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever, according to their joint statement. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support so much from the beginning and into the future. Camila and Shawn.
After years as friends, Cabello and Mendes’ relationship turned romantic in July 2019. In December 2020 things were serious between the duo as he put it. Entertainment tonight that he absolutely thinks of asking the question one day.
I think for me it’s always been if I didn’t want to talk about this stuff, so I check a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know, he said at the time. She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re very young so I don’t want to jump, like, unbelievably fast, but I think when you find your person you feel and you know you found your person.
The duo celebrated their second anniversary in July.
Happy 2 year old baby, Mendes captioned a photo of them kissing at the time.
In his own article, Cabello wrote, Happy Birthday Kuko. Here is more joy, more friendship and more love.
Most recently, the former Fifth Harmony member candidly stated that the couple are both going to therapy and are open to couples therapy in the future.
For better, for worse, were very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship, she said Charm in its October cover story. I’m going to let off steam or rant about something, and damn it, it’s like, did you talk to X about it? And I’ll be like, no. I have to do a session. And damn it, do the same to me. I’m even just thinking about the language of the genre, hey, I’m sorry I was distant with you or catchy with you. I’m just struggling and feeling a little anxious. This level of transparency really helps a lot.
Mendes then told the magazine via email that the duo give each other extreme patience and understanding. He explained: I think the truth is when you are struggling with mental health it sometimes turns you into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be and kind of like and accept your person. through that, and being there for her through that, it’s life changing. We give ourselves so much space, understanding and patience.
Scroll down to see photos from their pre-split beach day:
