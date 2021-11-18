Bollywood film Sooryavanshi under fire for “criminalization of normal Muslim behavior” – Commentary

bollywood movie Sooryavanshi and controversy seem to go hand in hand these days. The internet is full of passionate arguments surrounding India’s latest box office success. Many have accused Rohit Shetty’s latest crime film of bowing to right-wing Hindu nationalism with Islamophobic tropes.

Some reviews say viewers should just take the film for what it’s another Bollywood masala movie that you can skip if it’s not to your liking.

For filmmaker Shetty, Sooryavanshi is a valuable addition to his cinematic “crime scene” which includes Bollywood films such as 2011 Singham and 2018 Simmba with stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. These films revolve around handsome Indian police officers with an enthusiastic attitude towards bad guys, all in the name of standing up for honor and the nation.

Sooryavanshi is no different from its predecessors. The lead cop, played by actor Akshay Kumar, is eager to thwart the plans of some very mean men. These villains in question are Muslims planning to trigger bombings in India after the Bombay bombings of 11/26. The film, starring guests from Singh and Devgn, is one of the most successful films in India following the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns earlier this year.

Indian journalist Rana Ayyub, in her Washington post item, noted Sooryavanshi is a film that “fuels the dangerous ‘jihad of love’ conspiracy, which describes Muslim men as accomplices to seduce or kidnap Hindu women or girls and convert them to Islam”, among other Islamophobic tropes . This is worrying because “its success contributes to the climate of hatred and discrimination which India estimates that 200 million Muslims face every day,” she noted.

“The film does not even pretend to mask its agenda which is the right-wing Hindu nationalist agenda of the Modis government,” Ayyub wrote. Sooryavanshi the release came after an episode of communal violence in Tripura state in October in which Hindu nationalists vandalized mosques and attacked Muslim homes. However, Tripura police have pursued those who spoke out against the violence, filing complaints against journalists, activists and lawyers.

For Ayyub, a movie like Sooryavanshi being released at such times is not just entertainment, it is “dangerous”.

Good muslim vs bad muslim

Indian publication The Quintet was also not enthusiastic about Shetty’s film, claiming that it “criminalizes normal Muslim behavior” by associating “things that a large number of Indian Muslims feel, say or do in their daily lives” with terrorists .

The film creates an overly simplistic “good Muslim versus bad Muslim” narrative. The good Muslim of Sooryavanshi is “a retired policeman with more than three decades of service” who is “clean shaven” and has “no religious markers”. Opposite him is the bad Muslim of Sooryavanshi; a “stereotypical Muslim cleric wearing a topi with a long beard, shaved upper lip and a prayer mark on his forehead”. The bad Muslim runs a charitable foundation and rules in a “stereotypical Muslim ghetto”.

“The only Muslims shown to offer namaz are the terrorists. The only ones who engage in religious acts, like reading the Koran or having a tughra in their homes, are the terrorists,” the article read. Shetty through Sooryavanshi “Try to take advantage of the prevalent anti-Muslim sentiment and make films that reinforce those fears.”

The New York Times in his opinion also took note of the “films of uncritical chauvinism”.

The warriors of the Crusading State Shetty, whose violence and self-defense tactics are played for laughs and boos, have always seemed a little deaf, but Sooryavanshi Turns to the excuse: the film is full of joyful scenes of police brutality and pernicious stereotypes about Muslims, ”wrote Devika Girish.

“Whenever Sooryavanshi is confronted with Islamophobia (an increasingly urgent problem in India), he begins to sing the praises of the only Muslim cop on his strength as if to remind everyone what a ‘good Muslim looks like. “.”

Closer to home, President Arif Alvi also shared Ayyub’s opinion piece on Twitter, calling the film “dangerous for India.” “In this Islamophobic hatred, India will destroy itself, nothing less. I hope and pray that healthy elements within Indian society prevent this,” he wrote. “Milton Kandera wrote that ‘the first step to liquidating a people is to erase its memory, to destroy its books, its culture [and] destroy its history “.

What the filmmaker has to say

The filmmaker himself does see a problem, claiming that his three previous films had Hindus as villains, so “why wasn’t that also a problem”?

Shetty also doesn’t see a problem with her portrayal of Muslims in the film. “We never thought about the casting when creating Sooryavanshi“, he said.” When we haven’t thought of it that way, then why are people talking about it. If we are talking about a sleeper cell, then why are people talking about the caste to which the sleeper cell belongs. Why is caste attached to a good or a bad person? ”

There were others who supported Shetty’s project, including Op India who says the film “highlights the pervasive threat of Islamic terrorism plaguing Indian society”.

The article took the party to say that only the “liberals” had mobilized.

“The portrayal of Muslims in negative roles has aroused the ire of liberals, who are probably outraged because the film attempts to draw attention to the grim reality of Islamic radicalization and terrorism in India,” he said. he declares.

A complex problem

For Thread, Shettys Sooryavanshis, evil Muslim characters have a lot more complexity. The stories Shetty gives of her villains hint at how they suffered because of the brutality of the state. In the film, the main villain Umar himself acknowledges the exasperating complexity of the conflicts, informing us that his son was killed by the Indian military.

Another villainous Bilal’s story tells us that his house was set on fire during the Mumbai riots, and the scene allows him to make that moment his own. This humanization might make viewers think that these people may be bad because of unfair experiences, rather than being inherently bad because they are Muslims.

Writer Tanul Thakur also references the climax to prove that the film isn’t just here to make all Muslims look bad. “Here, the cops are evacuating a locality of Bombay, on the verge of being blown up by the RDX, which contains a temple and a mosque. Muslims rush out of the mosque; Hindus leave the temple with equal urgency. man looking at something Ganesha idol sitting helpless, waiting to be rescued and, along with other Muslims, he helps make it happen. And then the song plays: ‘Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat poorani () hum Hindustani, hum Hindustani’. “

Granted, movies and TV shows can take some liberties when telling stories, but that doesn’t free the creatives behind those projects from the responsibility of keeping society in mind. And in India, where violence against Muslims on the basis of their faith is not an isolated incident, their portrayal must be better than stereotypes.