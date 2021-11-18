Kingpin actor fuels Hawkeye speculation with new tweet





Lead actor Vincent D’Onofrio could be hinting at a Hawkeye appearance. The actor retweeted a Hawkeye teaser with the caption, “This is gonna be fun. I love these @Marvel shows.” This is going to be fun. I love these @Marvel series. https://t.co/6jN9FCwIkpNovember 17, 2021 See more D’Onofrio played villainous Kingpin in Netflix’s Daredevil series, which was ultimately canceled. This isn’t the first time the actor has stoked rumors of a comeback via Twitter, however – in September, D’Onofrio liked tweets saying he would be back. Whether or not Kingpin will return to the MCU remains to be seen. He is also not the only Daredevil character suspected of joining the Marvel Universe: the fearless man himself, Matt Murdock, is rumored to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, fans thought they spotted him in the first trailer, until IMAX footage debunked the theory. “If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever it would be like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show,” Cox said recently. “If they choose me to do it, of course some elements will be the same. Or they could choose someone else and restart everything again.” We don’t have to wait long to find out if D’Onofrio or Cox are back, though. Hawkeye premieres its first two episodes on Disney Plus this November 24, while Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives December 17 in US theaters and December 15 in UK theaters. In the meantime, find out what Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld told GamesRadar + about their MCU future, as well as what director Rhys Thomas had to say about Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova on the series. To see what the MCU has in store for us, look no further than our Marvel Phase 4 guide.

