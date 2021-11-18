Boston Bruins Name DraftKings As Official, Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner | Entertainment

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Boston Bruins and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a new multi-year agreement, which will make DraftKings the exclusive and official partner of Daily Fantasy Sports of the TD Garden and Team and Exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the Boston Bruins Foundation Charity 50/50 Raffle. The parties have also agreed that DraftKings will be an official sports betting partner of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden, if sports betting becomes legal in Massachusetts. The new agreement marks another strategic agreement with an NHL team for DraftKings, further advancing DraftKings’ relationship with the league as the official daily fantasy partner and official sports betting partner of the NHL.

The Boston Bruins are excited to announce this new partnership with DraftKings, a Boston-based company that has established itself as the premier hub for daily fantasy sports, said Cam Neely, president of the Boston Bruins. We look forward to working with DraftKings to continue providing the best sports and entertainment experience possible for our fans at TD Garden.

In an ongoing effort to create the best possible viewing experience for fans while providing exciting new ways to engage with the team, DraftKings and the Bruins will execute strategic digital and social media content, with DraftKings taking the lead. Control of the Bruins home page, application integration and digital links to the DraftKings product suite. DraftKings and the Bruins will collaborate on a new series of content hosted on the Bruins’ social media channels inspired by the daily fantastic engagement and exciting moments in the game. For example, subscribers will see pre-game polls asking fans predict shots on goal, saves, top point scorers, etc. If Massachusetts legalizes sports betting, DraftKings will serve as the official sports betting partner of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden, and the parties will work together to create engaging betting experiences for fans. Currently, DraftKings operates mobile sports betting in fifteen states, including two New England states: Connecticut and New Hampshire.

We’re excited to announce our latest team contract with the Boston Bruins, an exceptional team who like us relentlessly focus on the fan, said Ezra Kucharz, Commercial Director, DraftKings. I can’t wait to see our partnership and branding welcome fans wherever they are online, thanks to the Boston Bruins Foundation’s first 50/50 raffle that galvanizes viewers while advancing fantastic charitable causes, and in person, including with the iconic oversized LED digital billboard facing the traffic entering Boston’s famous TD Garden.

For one of the most engaging Bruins activations for fans, taking place every game, DraftKings will be the exclusive presenting sponsor of the Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 raffle. As of 2021, the raffle is fully online, promoted through multiple Bruins’ social media channels; however, the DraftKings branding will be included in all signage used by 50/50 Ambassadors throughout the TD Garden and in two in-game promotions on the HDX Video Dashboard. It will also be featured in pre-game Know Before You Go emails in Bruins emails and applicable digital and social resources.

As per the agreement, the DraftKings brand and content will be integrated throughout the TD Garden. DraftKings secured scorecard locations that were visible on TV, including on the Bruins’ offensive side, on the net side, generating maximum TV exposure. From opening doors to closing doors, DraftKings will be granted 15 seconds of commercial sports in full screen, full screen, and L-banners on the site’s 400+ TVs. In addition to the main brand in the arena, DraftKings will be showcased on the famous oversized LED digital billboard in the face of traffic entering the Bostons TD Garden.

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through DraftKings SERVIT program, focused on service, fairness, responsible gaming, vitality, entrepreneurship and sport. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings SERVES program and the collective mission of DraftKings is to protect consumers with revolutionary technology, employee training, customer resources and the support of evidence-based research.

Fans can access the DraftKings suite of products anywhere by visiting DraftKings.com or by downloading the DraftKings application via iOS and Android.

ABOUT DRAFTKINGS

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and games company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that span everyday fantasy, regulated games and digital media. Based in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only vertically integrated sports betting operator in the United States. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings Sportsbook is online with mobile and / or retail betting operations in the United States in accordance with regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York , Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. The DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. DraftKings is both an Official Daily Sports and Fantasy Betting Partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an Official Daily Fantasy Partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for consumer accessibility that features curated NFT drops and supports aftermarket transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multiplatform content and broadcast company.

