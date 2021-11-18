“Chhorii” will introduce a new style of horror to Bollywood: Nushrratt Bharuccha





Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha says she’s decided to reprise her next film Chhorii because its screenplay has the potential to redefine the tenets of the horror genre in Bollywood. “The director is passionate about the genre and we want to introduce a new style of horror to Bollywood. I was really drawn to the story and the script,” she said. DH. Chhorii was directed by Vishal Furia and is a remake of his movie Marathi Lapachhapi, which emerged as a major critical success. The story revolves around the attempts of a pregnant woman to protect her unborn child from evil spirits. Nushrratt says it wasn’t easy to prepare for the film because it didn’t have a point of reference. “I really couldn’t imagine what it meant to be pregnant. I spoke to my aunts to understand the process and realized that no two maternity hospitals are the same,” added the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Star. She also decided to skip the Marathi version to avoid knowing too much about the story. “I relied on fear of the unknown to prepare myself, so Vishal asked me to avoid the Marathi version. The idea was to know very little about the plot to keep the suspense intact,” Nushrratt said. The “fear of the unknown” and the fact that Chhorii was shot in a field made it a frightening experience for the star. “Almost 80% of my scenes take place in a field. It all added to my performance, ”said Nushrratt Chhorii, has an impressive supporting cast which includes Rajesh Jais and veteran actor Mita Vashisht. “It was a great experience working with them. They are very experienced actors. Mita, in particular, is an inspiration to us,” said the star. It remains to be seen if Chhorii will prove to be a game-changer for her when it premieres on Prime Video on November 26. Nushrratt, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the labor front and will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Ram setu. She also has the Sunny Kaushal-starrer Hurdang inher kitten.

